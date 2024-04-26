These photos show the fun had in Sidmouth when the town turned out to celebrate St George’s Day (April 23).

Professional photographer Simon Horn took his camera down to the seafront for these images of the day’s celebrations, dancing, and entertainment.

Residents and visitors to the town were invited to join Sid Vale Community Productions to join in the family fun, celebrating St George with the help of the Sidmouth Giants, George and Sabra, who wowed the crowds as they strolled along from Blackmore Gardens through the town to the seafront.

Adding to the party mood were the Sidmouth Steppers and members of Otter Morris, who danced along the esplanade as part of fun and entertainment.

History shows that while St George never set foot in England, it is customary in this country to celebrate the legendary figure’s bravery and courage on April 23 – the date of the English patron saint’s death.

