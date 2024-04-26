Sunday, April 28
Trending
East Devon News
You are at:»»»PHOTOS: Giants are spotted on Sidmouth seafront as the town celebrates St George’s Day
Sidmouth

PHOTOS: Giants are spotted on Sidmouth seafront as the town celebrates St George’s Day

By No Comments
Sidmouth
St George's Day celebrations in Sidmouth. Photos: Simon Horn.

These photos show the fun had in Sidmouth when the town turned out to celebrate St George’s Day (April 23).

Professional photographer Simon Horn took his camera down to the seafront for these images of the day’s celebrations, dancing, and entertainment.

St George

Celebrations were held in Sidmouth.
Photo: Simon Horn.

St George

Dancing and entertainment on the seafront.
Photo: Simon Horn.

Giants

Giants George and Sabra.
Photo: Simon Horn.

morris

The Otter Morris members performed to the crowds.
Photo: Simon Horn.

Sidmouth

The Sidmouth Steppers performing on the seafront.
Photo: Simon Horn.

giants

Giants on the seafront.
Photo: Simon Horn.

Sidmouth

Members of the Otter Morris took part in the St George’s Day celebrations.
Photo: Simon Horn.

Residents and visitors to the town were invited to join Sid Vale Community Productions to join in the family fun, celebrating St George with the help of the Sidmouth Giants, George and Sabra, who wowed the crowds as they strolled along from Blackmore Gardens through the town to the seafront.

Adding to the party mood were the Sidmouth Steppers and members of Otter Morris, who danced along the esplanade as part of fun and entertainment.

morris

Morris dancers were among the St George’s Day entertainment.
Photo: Simon Horn.

St george

St George’s Day celebrations in Sidmouth.
Photo: Simon Horn.

History shows that while St George never set foot in England, it is customary in this country to celebrate the legendary figure’s bravery and courage on April 23 – the date of the English patron saint’s death.

  • Send your community event photos and news to East Devon News.

World class headline acts are announced for the Sidmouth International Jazz and Blues Festival 2024: Tony Hadley, Roachford and Ruby Turner are among the line-up heading to East Devon in May for five days of live music and entertainment

About Author

Related Posts