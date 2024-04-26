Police investigating an M5 motorway road rage report arrest a man from the Exeter area on suspicion of possessing an imitation firearm

Police investigating a report of road rage on the M5 motorway in Devon on Wednesday (April 17) have arrested a man in his 30s from the Exeter area on suspicion of possessing an imitation firearm.

Devon and Cornwall Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage after a silver Mercedes van sped up to a man’s car, undertook, then cut in front, on the northbound carriageway of the motorway near Cullompton, between junctions 28 and 27, at around 10.10am on Wednesday, April 17.

Police said it was reported the van driver swore at the car driver, pulled alongside and allegedly fired an object at the vehicle – thought to be a metal ball-bearing – causing damage.

A man aged in his 30s from the Exeter area was arrested on suspicion of possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause another to fear unlawful violence.

He has been released on police bail while enquiries continue.

Officers investigating the incident are urging any witnesses, or motorists in the area at the time with dashcam footage, to get in touch.

A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesperson said: “Police investigating a report of a road rage incident in which a projectile was fired at a car on the M5 in Devon are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage.

“The incident happened on the northbound carriageway of the motorway near Cullompton, between junctions 28 and 27, at around 10.10am on Wednesday 17 April.

“The male victim’s car was approached at speed from behind by a silver Mercedes van which undertook the vehicle before cutting in front of it.

“It was reported the driver of the van gesticulated and swore at the victim before later pulling up alongside him. A projectile was then allegedly fired from the van at the victim’s car, causing damage.

“Police believe the projectile could have been a ball-bearing-type object fired from an air weapon.”

The spokesperson added: “A man aged in his 30s from the Exeter area has been arrested on suspicion of possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause another to fear unlawful violence. He has been released on police bail while enquiries continue.

“Officers investigating the incident are appealing for any witnesses, or motorists in the area at the time with relevant dashcam footage, to come forward.”

If you can help police, call 101 quoting log 211 of 17/04/24, or through Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.