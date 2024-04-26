Police warn of traffic ‘disruption’ amid crash scene investigations on main A358 route in East Devon

Police have warned East Devon motorists using the A358 between Chard and Axminster on Saturday (April 27) to expect delays and ‘disruption’ while crash scene investigations take place.

Devon and Cornwall Police said its serious collisions officers will be carrying out investigation work as part of an ongoing probe.

The road between Chard and Axminster will have a one-way system in place for two hours, between 7am and 9am, police said.

East Devon motorists using the road are urged to consider finding an alternative route while the investigation work is carried out.

Police announced the potential disruption to motorists through a social media post on the force’s Facebook page.

A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesperson said: “Motorists can expect some temporary traffic disruption on the A358 between Chard and Axminster, between 7am and 9am on Saturday 27 April.

“A one-way system will be in place for our Serious Collisions Investigation Team to carry out scene surveying work as part of an ongoing investigation.

“We are asking drivers in the area to exercise caution and consider an alternative route between these times.”