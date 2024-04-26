Axminster man, 60, appears in court charged with the murder of a mum-of-two in Surrey

A 60-year-old Axminster man has appeared in court in Surrey charged with the murder of a mum-of-two found dead in a hotel in Bagshot.

James Cartwright, of West Street, in Axminster, East Devon, was on Friday, April 19 arrested and charged with murder and controlling and coercive behaviour, before being remanded in police custody.

It is believed mum-of-two Samantha Mickleburgh, also from Axminster, in East Devon, and the defendant were known to each other.

Cartwright appeared at Guildford Magistrates Court on Tuesday (April 23), where an application for bail was refused.

A trial date has been set for Monday, November 25, 2024, at Guildford Crown Court.

Surrey Police said officers were called to Pennyhill Park Hotel, Bagshot, at 8.43am on Sunday, April 14 by South East Coast Ambulance Service, following the discovery of the body of a woman in her 50s.

Her next of kin was contacted and the family was supported by specially trained officers.

Police arrested a 60-year-old man from Devon on suspicion of murder.

Samantha’s family have paid tribute to an ‘incredible mother, beautiful, much cherished daughter, and friend’.

Her two children have called for privacy while they come to terms with their mum’s death.

They said: “Nothing can prepare you to face the world without your parents at a young age.

“Our mother had been both parents to us since the loss of our father and she was doing such an amazing job at it. No finer example of a mum could there be, we will feel the loss in every aspect of our lives.

“We are grateful to be such a close family and for the support we continue to receive from those who knew Samantha.

“We as a family wish for privacy at this impossibly difficult time.”

Samanth’s family said: “We are devastated by the loss of Samantha, an incredible mother, beautiful, much cherished daughter, and friend.

“Loved by many, she was a true example of class, integrity, and dedication to those around her. Lighting up any room she entered with her vivacious personality and endearing smile.

“No words can truly capture all her beloved qualities and nothing will ever fill the hole left in the lives of those who loved her.”

An investigation into Samanth’s death is being led by Surrey Police and Sussex Police’s Major Crime Team. The enquiries are ongoing.

Senior Investigating Officer Detective Inspector Debbie Birch said: “The investigation is in the early stages and a specialist team of officers are working around the clock to follow up enquiries.”

