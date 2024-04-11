Police appeal to trace two men who they believe can help with information about a daylight attack in Exeter

Police have released photos of two young men they are keen to trace in connection with a daylight attack in Exeter.

Officers believe the pair pictured could hold information about how a man was attacked and injured in Exwick, Exeter, after an exchange about mini motorbikes being ridden in the area.

Police said a man ‘suffered numerous injuries’ and had his vehicle damaged in the attack.

A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesperson said: “Police investigating a report of an assault have released pictures of two males they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

“It happened at Ullswater Court, in the Exwick area of Exeter at around 1pm on Wednesday 14 February.

“A man was assaulted and suffered numerous injuries, and his vehicle damaged after a conversation about mini-moto bikes being ridden in the area.

“Police investigating the incident would like to identify the males pictured as they believe they may be able to assist with their enquiries.”

The spokesperson added: “We are aware that the quality of the images is low, however, at this time, they are the only images we have and hope that the public may still be able to assist.”

If you have information to help police, call 101, or report it online, quoting reference number 50240036625.