Police seek to identify the vandals spraying offensive graffiti at public loos in Exmouth

Mindless vandals are hitting the taxpayer in the pocket by daily daubing of ‘senseless’ graffiti on public loos in Exmouth.

These photos show the scale of the vandalism targeted at the Phear Park toilets over the last year-and-a-half, which has ramped up over the last six months.

The bill to the taxpayer has run into several hundreds of pounds to clear what has been described as ‘offensive’ graffiti – resulting in limiting access to the public loos in a bid to curb the culprits.

Photos have been released of the graffiti in the hope someone might recognise the ‘tags’ daubed by vandals across the loo walls, doors, mirrors, surfaces and light fittings.

East Devon District Council (EDDC) said the vandals strike first thing in the morning, and early afternoon, prompting the closure of the toilets outside before 8.30am and after 3pm in a bid to stop further damage.

A spokesperson for the district council called the behaviour ‘senseless’ and said the toilets would have reduced opening times until further notice ‘to limit the chance of more damage being caused’.

The EEDC spokesperson said: “New damage, including profanities, is being discovered every day at a toilet block in Phear Park, by officers at East Devon District Council.

“The authority is appealing to anyone with any information or descriptions of the vandals, particularly from first thing in the morning and late afternoon.

“The issue has been ongoing, on and off, for more than 18 months, with the issue intensifying in the last six months especially.

“This has racked up a bill of hundreds of pounds in repair costs, having to be paid with taxpayers’ money.

“Officers will now be working with partner agencies to identify any suspects.”

Councillor Geoff Jung, EDDC portfolio holder coast, country and environment, said: “This senseless vandalising of public property is costing the district council time and money to continually remove this graffiti and repair the damage which could be better spent on worthwhile projects elsewhere.

“Working with the police and others the council will endeavour to further investigate these very personal hurtful and bullying messages which must be stopped.”

Inspector Antonia Weeks, said police were aware of the vandalism and graffiti and urged anyone with information to get in touch.

She said: “We are working with the school to identify those responsible.”

If you have information about the vandalism, call police on 101 quoting ref 50240024031.