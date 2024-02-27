Woman’s bank cards lost in Exeter are used to spend £7,500 – Police release CCTV images in a bid to trace a man they believe can help with enquiries

A woman who lost her purse in Exeter and discovered more than £7,500 had been spent on her cards has prompted a police appeal to identify a man they believe can help with enquiries.

Officers investigating a series of frauds in the city believe the man pictured here may have information that could help in connection to a series of frauds carried out in September 2023, at various places in Exeter.

Police want to hear from anyone who recognises the man seen here in CCTV images.

A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesperson said: “Police are seeking the public’s help to identify this man in connection with a series of frauds in Exeter.

“Officers investigating the frauds would like to identify the man pictured. They believe he may be able to assist with their enquiries following the frauds committed on 20 September 2023 at various locations around Exeter city centre.”

The spokesperson added: “After losing her purse a victim checked her bank accounts and during the check, she discovered several high value purchases/withdrawals were made with her cards totalling more than £7,500.

“Anyone who recognises the man or has any information that may assist with the investigation is asked to come forward.”

Report information on 101, or through the police website here, quoting reference number 50230264836.

Or contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.