Motorcyclist is seriously injured after a crash with a fallen tree in East Devon

A motorcyclist was seriously injured and is still in hospital after he was involved in a crash with a fallen tree on a quiet country lane in East Devon.

Police are appealing for witnesses after a motorcyclist in his 20s was found seriously injured on an unnamed road in Broadclyst, East Devon, close to the Burrow Cross junction.

Officers were called to a country lane shortly before 7am on Monday, February 26, where they found a black Yamaha FZ6 motorcycle had been involved in a crash with a fallen tree.

The motorcyclist, a man in his 20s, was taken to hospital with serious injuries, where he remains.

The road was closed for several hours while police were at the scene.

Investigating officers believe the crash happened between 6.45am and 6.55am, prompting them to appeal for any witnesses or information.

A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesperson said: “Police are seeking witnesses after a motorcyclist was left seriously injured in a collision in Broadclyst, Exeter.

“Officers were called just before 7am on Monday 26 February after the black Yamaha FZ6 motorcycle was in collision with a fallen tree on an unnamed road close to Burrow Cross junction.

“The rider, a man in his 20s from Exeter, sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital where he remains.

“The road was closed for around four-and-a-half hours while officers investigated the scene and recovered the vehicle.”

The spokesperson added: “Officers from the Roads Policing Team are investigating the circumstances surrounding the collision which is believed to have happened between 6.45am and 6.55am.

“They would like to hear from any witnesses or anyone with relevant dashcam footage.”

Contact police online or call 101, quoting log number 120 of 26/02/24.