Police sack disgraced officer from East Devon after he sexually assaulted a woman on their first date

A disgraced police officer from East Devon has been sacked from the force after he sexually assaulted a woman within minutes of their first date.

Devon and Cornwall Police announced PC Kane Haywood has been dismissed after he was handed a suspended prison sentence for sexual assault on a woman in Exeter, who he met on Instagram.

The 30-year-old officer from Ottery St Mary, East Devon, who was off-duty at the time of the offence, had been suspended from duty since his arrest in April 2021.

Following the outcome of court proceedings, a disciplinary hearing was held at Devon and Cornwall Police headquarters in Exeter on, February 14.

The hearing, chaired by Acting Chief Constable Jim Colwell, determined Haywood’s actions amounted to gross misconduct due to discreditable conduct and he was dismissed without notice.

The officer’s details will be submitted to the College of Policing Barred List, preventing him from working within policing.

Dave Thorne, Temporary Deputy Chief Constable, said: “Kane Haywood’s actions were abhorrent and a total discredit to the police service. Trust and integrity are the cornerstone of the behaviour we expect from our officers. Haywood failed both the public and his colleagues by breaking the law himself.

“Ensuring the highest standards and ethics within the force remains a top priority and the public can be assured that any wrongdoing or unacceptable behaviour such as this will be subject to robust action.

“In addition, we remain committed to improving the service we provide to victims of violence against women and girls.”

He added: “Haywood’s behaviour was clearly unacceptable and had no place within policing. That is why his dismissal without notice was the right, and only, appropriate outcome.”

Haywood met the woman on social media, started kissing her within minutes of first meeting at her home, and when she told him to stop, pushed his hand into her leggings and touched her intimately.

He appeared before Bristol Crown Court for sentence having been convicted on January 16, 2024, of one count of sexual assault by penetration.

Haywood was found not guilty of two counts of rape in relation to the same incident in March 2021. He denied all charges.

He was given a 12-month custodial sentence, suspended for 18 months. Haywood will have to sign the Sexual Offenders’ Register for 10 years. He was also ordered to pay court costs.