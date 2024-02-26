Exeter pensioner is jailed after he failed to clear 7,000 tonnes of waste from farmland in East Devon

A pensioner from Exeter who illegally dumped 7,000 tonnes of waste on farmland in East Devon has been jailed for failing to clear the land.

Roger Baker, aged 80, of Marsh Mill Court, Exeter, was convicted in August 2018 of dumping 7,514 tonnes of waste at Pynes Farm, Poltimore, in East Devon and ordered by magistrates to remove it all to a permitted site by September 2019.

Earlier this month Baker was jailed for six weeks after the Environment Agency checked the site and found Baker had repeatedly ignored a court order to clear the waste.

After pleading guilty to failing to comply with a Regulation 44 notice to remove the waste to a permitted site, Exeter magistrates sentenced Baker to six weeks’ in jail, and ordered him to pay costs of £4,731.

Baker was told he must remove the waste on his release from prison.

Following the hearing, Richard Tugwell, an officer for the Environment Agency, said: “Baker showed a flagrant disregard for the environment and repeatedly ignored the court order requiring him to remove the waste.

“The court made it clear it still expected Baker to remove the waste after he is released from prison.”

A case brought by the Environment Agency, Exeter magistrates heard on February 7, 2024, that five years on, Baker still had not removed any of the waste.

A spokesperson for the Environment Agency said: “An officer from the Environment Agency went to the site last month and found all the waste still in place with little sign Baker had any intention of complying.”