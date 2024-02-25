Residents to pay East Devon District Council an extra £5 after tax rise agreed

East Devon District Council (EDDC) has agreed to charge residents an extra £5 for its services over the next financial year.

An average Band D household will fork out £166.78 to fund the authority’s budget for 2024/25, writes Local Democracy Reporter Will Goddard.

The increase, from April, is up around three per cent compared with the previous year.

This is the maximum the council can charge without a referendum.

EDDC’s cost is just just seven per cent of householders’ overall council tax bill, which is set to rise by £112.49 to £2,348.20 for an average Band D property in the district.

Devon County Council takes the lion’s share of the total; 73 per cent.

The remainder is distributed among the district council, police, fire service and town and parish councils.

Some households in East Devon will not have to pay any council tax, however, after the authority extended a reduction scheme.

This means working-age households on low incomes can continue to get discounts ranging from 25 to 100 per cent until the end of March 2025.

As of October 2023, 4,516 households in the district receive such reductions, of which 2,004 pay no council tax at all.