Police hunt man, 30, with links to Exmouth and Exeter in connection to reports of assault

Police have released a photo and details of a 30-year-old man from Exmouth they are keen to trace in connection with reports of assault.

George Smith, pictured here, is described as a slim, white, male, who is around 5ft 9inches tall. He is thought to have short brown hair.

Devon and Cornwall Police said he is wanted in connection with reports of assault and have urged anyone spotting him not top approach him, but to call 999 immediately.

Smith is said to have links to Exmouth and Exeter.

A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesperson said: “Police are seeking the public’s help to trace a 30-year-old male from Exmouth.

“George Smith is wanted in connection with reports of assault.

“Enquiries have been made by police to locate him and officers are now appealing to the public for information on his whereabouts and to report any sightings.”

The spokesperson added: “Anyone who sees Smith is asked to not approach him and call police on 999 immediately.”

If you know of Smith’s whereabouts, or have information to help police, call 999 and quote log 742 of February 4, 2024.