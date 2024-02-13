Police investigating the death of giant tortoises dumped in woods in East Devon have interviewed a man from the Exeter area in relation to suspected animal welfare offences.

The protected animals were found in Ashclyst Forest – part of the East Devon Killerton estate – on Monday, January 8. Another five dead giant tortoises were found nearby several days later, on Friday, January 12.

Officers investigating the animals’ deaths said a man in his 50s from the Exeter area has attended a voluntary attendance police interview in relation to suspected offences under the Animal Welfare Act 2006.

Police have teamed up with the National Wildlife Crime Unit and the RSPCA in a bid to progress the investigation.

Post-mortems are still to be carried out to discover how the giant Aldabra tortoises died.

Police said enquiries were ongoing and thanked the public for its response to an appeal for information.

A police spokesperson said: “Devon and Cornwall Police has been working with the National Wildlife Crime Unit and the RSPCA to progress this investigation.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”

Inspector Mark Arthurs, from Devon and Cornwall Police, said: “We are grateful for the public support in response to our appeal and have been working through the information we have received.

“We have been working closely with specialists, including the RSPCA and our colleagues from the National Wildlife Crime Unit.

If you have information to help with enquiries, contact police here or call 101, quoting reference 50240006127.