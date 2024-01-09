Police arrest a teenager after a man is stabbed in Topsham, near Exeter

Detectives arrested a teenager after a man in his 30s was stabbed in Topsham, near Exeter, while attempting to buy a computer.

Police, who are appealing for witnesses and CCTV footage, want to trace a woman seen in the town on Friday night (January 5), who may have seen what happened.

Devon and Cornwall Police said a man in his 30s was attacked between 8.15pm and 8.30pm in Majorfield Road, Topsham, after he had gone to meet someone about buying a computer.

He was stabbed in the arm and hand as he walked up the road, with someone attacking him from behind, leaving him seriously injured.

The victim fled and got himself to hospital, where he remains in a stable condition.

Immediate enquiries resulted in detectives arresting a 16-year-old male from Exeter on suspicion of Grievous Bodily Harm with intent.

He has been released on police bail until April 5, 2024, pending further enquiries, said police.

Since the attack, police have stepped up patrols in the area, reassuring residents living in the town, and carrying out door-to-door enquiries.

Detective Inspector Michelle Westlake said: “The public can expect to see an increased police presence in the area. This incident, while rare, will understandably cause concern in the community.

“Neighbourhood officers have been conducting house-to-house enquiries and have been speaking to concerned members of the public.”

She added: “We would like to hear from anyone who was in the area of Majorfield Road, Fore Street or Holman Way around the time of the incident.

“We are specifically interested in speaking to a woman in a long coat as a potential witness who was seen in the area.”

If you have information to help the investigation, including CCTV or dashcam footage, contact police, quoting 50240004032.