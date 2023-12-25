PHOTOS: Exmouth Christmas Day swim 2023 – hundreds take the plunge in in the annual December dash and splash

Santa hats and festive fancy dress was worn by a host of hardy swimmers who took the plunge for the 2023 Exmouth Christmas day dip.

All photos Ⓒ East Devon News



The Exmouth Christmas Day swim attracts hundreds of people each year to watch or take part.

Ahead of the countdown to running down the beach into the chilly December sea, the crowd sang We Wish You a Merry Christmas, accompanied by a lone kilt-wearing bagpiper.

As in previous years, the swim set off at 11am sharp, with hundreds dashing down the beach and plunging into the wintery water – screaming in shock as they met the waves.

The Exmouth Christmas Day swim started around 50 years ago, in the late 1960s, when Ken invited five friends – Peter Horne, Stan Jordan, Nick Hockings, David Hart and Miss Ireland – to meet on the beach near the clocktower.

The event attracts swimmers from all over the world, flocking to Exmouth to take part in the annual Christmas Day swim.

Exmouth RNLI and the town’s Coastguard team also attended.

