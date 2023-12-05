Flood warnings removed as rivers and water levels fall across East Devon

Scores of flood warnings across East Devon have been removed by the Environment Agency as water subsides and swollen river levels fall.

The Environment Agency (EA) said many river levels had fallen below flood risk levels, prompting the lifting of warnings placed on residential areas and roads in East Devon.

However, Broadclyst and Clyst St Mary, both in East Devon, remain on alert with flooding possible into Wednesday morning (December 6).

The EA said further heavy rainfall was forecast for Wednesday evening, into Thursday morning (December 7).

The EA said: “Flooding is possible throughout Tuesday and into Wednesday. Over the last 36-hours we have seen heavy rainfall in the East Devon area.

“River levels will remain high and further rain forecast for Wednesday evening and Thursday is likely to cause river levels to rise again.”

The EA said the ‘main areas of concern’ were the areas of Cullompton, Willand, Culmstock, Hemyock, Bradninch, Broadclyst and Clyst St Mary.

“River levels suggest that there will be flooding to low lying land and roads close to rivers,” said the EA.

East Devon flood warnings removed by the Environment Agency on Tuesday (December 5) are:

Riverside properties and roads between Axminster and Axmouth, including Musbury, Whitford Bridge, the A3052 at Colyford and the A35 at Yarty Bridge.

The rivers Axe, Coly, Yarty, Umborne Brook and coastal streams from Branscombe to Axmouth.

Low lying properties and roads around Stoney Bridge and Castle Hill in Axminster.

Riverside locations and roads between Winsham and Axminster, including Chard Junction, Coaxden Cottages and Weycroft.

Riverside areas and roads between Broadclyst and Clyst St. Mary, including Broadclyst, Ashclyst, Clyston Mill, Sowton Barton, Newcourt Barton, the A3052 at Clyst Honiton, and the B3181 at Broadclyst.

Riverside roads and locations and roads between Cullompton and Stoke Canon, including Woodmill, Hele, Silverton Mills, Rewe, Huxham, Old Mill Trading Estate, the A396 at Stoke Canon, the B3185 at Silverton, and the Exeter to London Paddington railway line.

The Rivers Sid and Otter: Lympstone, Exmouth, Budleigh Salterton, Honiton, Ottery St Mary and Sidmouth areas.