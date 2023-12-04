Flood warnings and alerts are issued for East Devon after 24-hours of rainfall

Heavy rain lasting more than 24 hours has resulted in multiple flood warnings and alerts being issued for areas across East Devon.

The Environment Agency (EA) said it expects river levels in many areas to remain high overnight, and into Tuesday (December 5).

Residents living near flooded areas are urged to be aware that water could be fast-flowing and deep.

The Environment Agency said: “Over the last 24 hours we have seen heavy rainfall in the East Devon area.

“This has meant that rivers in the area have risen and will remain high.”

Flood warnings are in place for the River Axe and River Clyst, plus alerts are in place for multiple areas across East Devon.

The Environment Agency said:

Property flooding is expected at Chard Junction , and Axe Farm , Coaxdon and Weycroft cottages at Broom .

at , and , and cottages at . Highway flooding is expected at Tytherleigh and Broom , the A358 crossing at Weycroft , the A35 at Yarty Bridge , the A3052 at Colyford , and Whitford to Musbury . There will be deep and fast flowing field flooding between Winsham and Axminster .

at and , the A358 crossing at , the A35 at , the A3052 at , and . There will be deep and fast flowing field flooding between and . Flood warning area : Riverside properties and roads between Axminster and Axmouth , including Musbury , Whitford Bridge , the A3052 at Colyford and the A35 at Yarty Bridge . Low lying properties and roads around Stoney Bridge and Castle Hill in Axminster .

: Riverside properties and roads between and , including , , the A3052 at and the A35 at . Low lying properties and roads around and . Flood warning area : Riverside locations and roads between Winsham and Axminster , including Chard Junction , Coaxden Cottages and Weycroft .

: Riverside locations and roads between and , including , and . Flooding to property and highways is expected at Ashclyst , Burrow , Broadclyst , Clyst Honiton , Southbrook and the A30 between Jack in the Green and Hand and Pen .

is expected at , , , , and the . Flood warning area: Riverside locations and roads between Broadclyst and Clyst St. Mary, including Broadclyst, Ashclyst, Clyston Mill, Sowton Barton, Newcourt Barton, the A3052 at Clyst Honiton, and the B3181 at Broadclyst.

Flood alerts issued by the Environment Agency:

The main areas of concern are Seaton , Colyton , Axminster and Axmouth . Possible flooding to low lying land and roads close to rivers.

, , and . Possible flooding to low lying land and roads close to rivers. Flood alert area : Rivers Axe , Coly , Yarty , Umborne Brook and coastal streams from Branscombe to Axmouth.

: , , , and coastal streams from The main areas of concern are Cullompton , Willand , Culmstock , Hemyock , Bradninch , Broadclyst and Clyst St Mary . Possible flooding to low lying land and roads close to rivers.

, , , , , and . Possible flooding to low lying land and roads close to rivers. Flood alert area : Hemyock , Cullompton , Stoke Canon , Broadclyst and Clyst St Mary areas.

: , , , and areas. The main areas of concern are Lympstone , Exmouth , Budleigh Salterton , Honiton , Ottery St Mary , Sidbury , Sidford and Sidmouth . Possible flooding to low lying land and roads close to rivers.

, , , , , , and . Possible flooding to low lying land and roads close to rivers. Flood alert area: Lympstone, Exmouth, Budleigh Salterton, Honiton, Ottery St Mary and Sidmouth areas.