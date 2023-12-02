News in brief from across East Devon – including stories and photos from Exmouth, Seaton, Sidmouth, Budleigh Salterton, Beer and Exeter

A round-up of news from across East Devon – including stories from Exmouth, Sidmouth, Budleigh Salterton, Seaton, Beer and Exeter.

Exmouth

Stray cows were recently spotted on the beach at Orcombe Point, Exmouth, and returned to their field with the help of police.

Exmouth response officers were called to the beach following reports of cows on the rocks.

The police team said the dairy animals were safely returned to their nearby grazing field.

Beer

Beer Coastguard Rescue Team is recruiting new members and holding an open day on Sunday, December 3, for those keen to find out more.

The station open day, in the team’s headquarters opposite the Beer Head car park, is from 10am until 3pm.

On the day there will be the chance to speak to some of the local team and learn about what it takes to become a Coastguard Rescue Officer.

Seaton

Firefighters took bird flu precautions of wearing masks, and decontaminating equipment, after rescuing a seagull trapped in roof netting in Seaton.

Seaton firefighters rescued the bird earlier this month after being contacted by the RSPCA.

The firefighters used a ladder to reach the stricken bird, putting it inside a bag before setting it free.

Exeter

Exeter IT support company staff at Timewade are celebrating winning a technology award presented at Winslade Manor, near Clyst St Mary.

The company was recognised at Notty’s Business Awards , taking home the Techspert Award, a category the firm says ‘celebrates the technology business that’s ahead of the curve.

Sidmouth

Simon Jupp, MP for East Devon, has launched a petition to save Woolbrook Pharmacy, in Sidmouth, after Boots UK announced its plans to close the store in February 2024.

Mr Jupp said a closure notice was advertised in the Boots pharmacy on Woolbrook Road at the start of November with no warning, leading to concerns from residents who face difficulties accessing the alternative town centre Boots store, in Fore Street.

The MP for East Devon wrote to the Managing Director of Boots UK prior to launching his campaign.

Simon Jupp is urging residents to sign his petition and ‘send a clear message’ to Boots UK they should not close the store.

He said: It’s very popular and provides an important service to the most vulnerable and elderly who can pick up their prescriptions with ease.

“The more who sign, the better case we can make to stop its closure.”

East Devon

Dormice have been spotted thriving on two nature reserves in East Devon, the district council has announced.

The creatures were discovered as part of an ongoing monitoring project, using nest boxes.

Dormice have set up home at nature reserves at Holyford woods, Colyton, and Knapp Copse, near Sidmouth.

James Chubb, countryside manager at East Devon District Council, said: “We have been surveying the dormice in Holyford Woods for the past 21 years using the National Dormouse Monitoring Programme framework.

“While there has been evidence of their nest-boxes use over recent years, the four dormice we found this month are the first at Holyford Woods for over two years.

“At Knapp Copse we only installed the monitoring system last winter, so to find five dormice in our November check is really encouraging.”

He added: “Concerningly, two young male dormice were recorded in a box weighing in at only 10.5g each, found together with a large adult female. “The young males should have reached 15g at least if they are to be able to survive a winter hibernation.”

Exeter

A film maker from Exeter has been named in the UK’s100 most inspirational women in cycling for 2023.

Catherine Dunn, founder of the Alternative Film House, has been recognised for her work encouraging other women to get on their bikes.

Catherine, aged 28, uses film and photography to capture and tell ‘impactful’ stories of women on their bikes.

East Devon and Exeter

Schools in East Devon and Exeter were visited by author Manjeet Mann, made possible through the charity work of the by Budleigh Salterton Literary Festival.

The Costa award-winning author visited St Peter’s and West Exe Schools in Exeter, Exmouth Community College and Colyton Grammar, talking to students about her books Run, Rebel and The Crossing.

East Devon

Fire crews from Colyton and Seaton rescued a 78-year-old man trapped inside a vehicle involved in a crash in East Devon.

The firefighters were called to Seaton Road, Musbury, on the afternoon of November 23, where they used cutting equipment to free the man.

Exeter

New shop, The Music Depot, launched in Exeter on December 2, opening in Fore Street.

The store has been opened by the team from Musicroom, which closed earlier this year in Sidwell Street, after serving the community for more than 60 years.

Exmouth

Police Community Support Officer (PCSO) Chris Ball, pictured here, was joined by other Exmouth PCSOs at the Deaf Academy, in Douglas Avenue, showing the students police equipment.

Mr Ball, who has passed Level One British Sign Language, said: “My regular visits usually involve lots of questions from the students around policing and what we do.

“I also give regular talks to students at the academy, the last one was about mental health and how best to manage it. “

Chris Ball, and members of the neighbourhood police team, will be at Exmouth Library, Exeter Road, from 11am until 12noon, on Thursday, December 14.

Sidmouth

South West Water is hosting a community drop-in session in Sidmouth on Wednesday, December 6, in a bid to share its five-year business plan, and reveal how the company will invest – and make improvements – in the region.

The session has been arranged by Sidmouth Town Council and will be open to the public to meet with experts from South West Water to discuss the company’s performance and plans for the future.

All are welcome to attend, 2pm-6pm, at Kennaway House, with no need to book.

Chris Lockyear, Chair of Sidmouth Town Council said: “We are pleased to welcome South West Water to Sidmouth so they can present their plans and detail how they will address any local concerns.”

Exeter

Exeter homelessness charity St Petrock’s has launched its Christmas fundraising campaign with a short film.

The two-minute film focuses on the question of how it feels to be homeless, especially at Christmas.

The film includes four people who are rebuilding their lives after being homeless.

Donations to St Petrock’s Christmas Appeal 2023 can be made by visiting here.

Photo of Alfie: www.freeridemedia.co.uk

Exmouth

Celebrations have been held at the Deaf Academy in Exmouth after Alex Scarlatt, pictured, won the regional final for care newcomer of the year at the British Care Awards.

Alex, who is profoundly deaf and joined the academy a year ago, now goes forward to the national final of the awards, which take place in March 2024.

Budleigh Salterton

Community hub Seachange in Budleigh Salterton is appealing for donations of gifts to hand out to local families at schools in the town, and Exmouth.

The charity is collecting toys suitable for youngsters aged from birth up to 11 years old, to donate to children at Littleham Primary School, in Exmouth, and St Peters Primary School, in Budleigh.

The closing date for donations is Friday, December 8.

Exeter

An Exeter food charity is to benefit from the city’s Community Lottery ticket sales.

Exeter Food Action recently signed up to the Exeter Community Lottery in the hope ticket sales will help the charity continue to support those in need across the city.

When people play the weekly lottery they have a chance to choose which good cause to support.

Andy Kemp, a trustee of Exeter Food Action, said: “Any funds will go towards getting good quality, nutritious food onto the tables of people who need it but who might otherwise be unable to afford it.”

Exeter Food Action delivers food to more than 50 food banks and community groups in Exeter and across Devon, providing support every week to hundreds of families and individuals experiencing food poverty.

To buy tickets for the Exeter Community Lottery or to register a good cause, see here.

East Devon and Exeter

Churches in East Devon and Exeter gearing up for the festive season are holding Christingle celebrations throughout December.

Those taking part in the Christingle service decorate oranges with red ribbon, cocktail sticks, sweets, and candles—each element symbolising a different part of the Christian story.

The services in East Devon and Exeter are:

December 3, 3pm, St Mary’s Church, Luppitt, near Honiton.

December 3, 4pm, Wonford Methodist Church, Burnthouse Lane, Exeter

December 7, 3pm, St Martins Primary School, Cranbrook, East Devon

December 8, 11am, Lyme Bay View, Old Beer Road, Seaton

December 15, 3.10pm, Farway Primary School, Church Green, Colyton

December 24, 4pm, St Gile’s Church, Sidbury

To find out about local Christingle services near you see here.

Sidmouth

The Donkey Sanctuary’s on-site gift shop at Sidmouth has won the Best Devon Attraction Retail Shop of the Year award.

The venue at the Sidmouth sanctuary has been named as the overall Devon winner for its best range, choice, appropriateness, local sourcing, display and pricing in the Devon’s Top Attractions’ 2023 awards.

Profits from every shop sale help the animal welfare charity care for its resident herds and reach more donkeys in need.

Emma Grattan, gift shop retail manager, said: “We are thrilled to receive this award and are very lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team who work very hard throughout the year to make the gift shop the best it can be.”

The latest award follows on from the sanctuary’s Gold Award for its on-site restaurant, announced in the recent 2023 Food Drink Devon awards.

The Donkey Sanctuary is free to visit and open to visitors every day from 9am to 4pm, except Christmas Day.

Exeter

Some 60 trees have been planted across Exeter as the city celebrates National Tree Week, November 25 until December 3.

Exeter City Council said some trees have replace ones that have died, in poor health, or had been vandalised. Others were planted to boost the city’s tree population.

A further 40 whips are to be planted in hedges, as well as some fruit trees later in the season, the council said.

The trees planted were a mix of native and non-native varieties matched to suit the various sites.

Exmouth

Staff and residents at a care home in Exmouth are celebrating their managing director being named Businesswoman of the Year in the Women Achieving Greatness in Social Care Awards 2023.

Natasha Lazovic, pictured, from Barchester’s Raleigh Manor Care Home, Exmouth, joined the company in 2014.

Dr Pete Calveley, CEO, said: “I could not be prouder of Natasha. She has had an amazing career and she is a shining example to all her teams that with hard work, you really can achieve anything.

“I have had the privilege of working alongside her for over 18 years now and there’s no one who deserves this award more.

“She is an exceptional leader and businesswoman.”

Seaton

Devon Air Ambulance received more than £2,200 in memory of a resident from a retirement development in Seaton.

Funds were raised in memory of Seaton retiree John Claydon, who died in a car crash earlier this year.

The funds were raised to thank the air ambulance for helping John’s passenger Jane, who lives at Jubilee Lodge, in Seaton.

Lodge residents raised the funds through a summer fete, which was topped up by developer Churchill, through its charity foundation.

Simon Card, Devon Air Ambulance Trust volunteer, was presented with the cheque by Jane and members of the Churchill team.

Karon Banks, lodge manager, said: “Jane’s recovery has been an inspiration to all of us, and we’re very proud to have raised so much for this excellent charity.

“It was great to welcome Simon to the lodge and present him with the cheque, and we’re delighted that the Churchill Foundation was also able to contribute £1,000 to boost our total. We’d like to say a big thank you to everyone who supported us.”

Sidmouth

Newly-launched Sidmouth Film Society is serving mince pies and mulled wine at its showing of festive favourite, It’s a Wonderful Life, showing at Kennaway House, on Sunday, December 10.

Doors open at 4pm and the film starts at 4.30pm. Tickets are £5.50, or £4.50 for Friends of Kennaway..

Jennifer Jennings-Wright, of the film society, said: “In the cinemas I worked in, we would always put on a screening of It’s a Wonderful Life in the run up to Christmas.

“There’s something about this tale of small-town community life and how important we all are to each other that is so crucial, and perhaps more so with every passing year.

“George Bailey goes on a journey to understanding that we could all do with taking from time to time.

“Come along on the 10th December and we’ll all take the journey together. With mulled wine and mince pies in hand, naturally.”

Sidmouth Film Society is putting together a season of films for 2024. To request any particular favourites, email sidmouthfilmsociety@gmail.com.

East Devon

Charities and good causes in East Devon have received funds from the Freemasons through its annual autumn donation give-away.

The Devon Freemasons WAKE Fund each spring and autumn supports charities, good causes and organisations recognised by the county’s 122 Masonic lodges.

Sidmouth Parish Church was presented with a £,1250 to help pay for 10 new bell ropes, replacing some that are more than 30 years old.

Beer Village Clock received £1,250 for ‘urgent maintenance’ to restore the village-owned church clock face and mechanism.

Charity Pete’s Dragons, in Exmouth, was awarded £1,250 to help with its work supporting the suicide-bereaved. The funds will be used to help children receive peer support.

Centre Stage, in Exmouth, was given £1,250 to continue its work supporting youngsters in music and performing arts.

Nicholas Ball, Provincial Grand Master of Devonshire Freemasons, said: “The two WAKE evenings per year are always so special and bring us much closer to the public.

“This again did not disappoint. There are some wonderful kind people working for the charities who do so much to make our communities a better place to live.

“Their stories make us as Freemason’s feel truly humble and we are delighted to continue our support for them.

“The Freemasons of Devonshire should be very proud of this fund and of the efforts of the Provincial Benevolent committee.”