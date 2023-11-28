Police release CCTV images and appeal for information to identify two men in connection with an East Devon supermarket shoplifting investigation

Police investigating shoplifting at a supermarket in East Devon have released CCTV images of two men they believe could help with information.

Devon and Cornwall Police are appealing for help to identify two men, pictured here, in connection to a ‘large quantity of items’ thought to have been stolen from Axminster Tesco earlier this month.

Police investigating the stolen goods said the missing items totalled ‘hundreds of pounds’.

Officers have released CCTV images believing the men pictured could hold information to help the investigation.

Shoplifters visited the Shard Park store, in Axminster, East Devon, at lunchtime on November 11, taking ‘a large quantity’ from the shelves.

A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesperson said: “Police investigating a report of shoplifting at an Axminster Tesco store have released pictures of two men they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

“It happened on Thursday 11 November at around 12.45pm at Tesco on Shard Park.

“A large quantity of items were taken, amounting to hundreds of pounds.

“Police investigating the incident would like to identify the men pictured as they believe the men may be able to assist with their enquiries.”

If you have information to help police, call 101, or report it through the force website here, quoting reference number 50230298653.