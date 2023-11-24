Pay-and-display parking for Sidmouth and Honiton? County council announces a public consultation for eight Devon towns

Pay-and-display parking could be on the cards for the East Devon towns of Sidmouth and Honiton, the county council has revealed.

Once the Traffic Orders are advertised at the November, and into December, the public will have just 21 to make their views known.

Devon County Council (DCC) said comments received through the public consultation will be considered before any final decision is made,

DCC said installing pay-and-display parking in Sidmouth and Honiton would bring the towns in line, locally, with Exmouth and Exeter.

It said the proposals included free parking for the first hour and would result in converting existing limited waiting bays.

The proposed changes have been announced for eight towns across Devon – Braunton, Crediton, Dartmouth, Honiton, Okehampton, Salcombe, Sidmouth and Tavistock.

A Devon County Council spokesman said: “The proposals are for communities which do not already have -or have very little – pay-and-display.

“The proposals are located in busy town centres where vehicles often spend time circulating looking for parking places and where off-street parking is available.”

The county council believes the restrictions will:

Manage congestion

Improve air quality

Provide a safer environment for pedestrians and cyclists

Maintain reasonable access to premises

Encourage off-street car park use and shorter stay parking

A DCC spokesman said: “Pay and display parking is widely used, both across Devon and nationally, with well-established schemes in communities such as Bideford, Barnstaple, Newton Abbot, Totnes, Exmouth and Exeter.

“It can help reduce congestion and encourages the turn-over of vehicles and availability of parking spaces, particularly in busy town centres, thereby helping to support the local economy and the use of local shops and businesses.

“Following discussions with local members and community representatives, the proposals also include one-hour free parking in the new pay and display spaces in all eight communities.

“This is to ensure that the new parking policy strikes the right balance of keeping costs down for users while delivering the benefits we have identified.”

Councillor Stuart Hughes, DCC cabinet member for highways management, said: “I understand there may be concerns about pay and display, and that is why we have talked to local groups and elected members to ensure that the first hour parking is free.

“Pay and display has been in place in many communities in Devon for some years and we believe it is one of the components that is needed to ensure a healthy high street and community.

“It encourages turnover of parking spaces thereby increasing the availability of town centre parking in busy areas, it reduces congestion and may encourage some to walk and cycle more.”

The proposals follow a review of parking management agreed by the county council in November 2022.