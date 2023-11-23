Police appeal for witnesses after a car driver is left with ‘serious life-threatening’ injuries following a crash with a lorry in East Devon

Police are appealing for witnesses to a crash in East Devon, where a Sidmouth man suffered ‘serious’ life-threatening injuries.

The emergency services were called to the A30 at Monkton, near Honiton, on Wednesday morning (November 22) after a lorry and car crashed in Butler Way.

The car driver, a man in his 50s from Sidmouth, was taken to Derriford Hospital with injuries described by police as ‘life-threatening’.

The driver of the articulated lorry, a man aged in his 40s from Saltash, was un-injured, said police.

Anyone who saw the crash, or with dashcam footage, is urged to contact the police.

Investigating officers thanked the public for their patience after the road was closed for several hours.

A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesperson said: “Police are appealing for witness and dashcam footage after a driver was seriously injured in a collision on the A30 near Monkton in East Devon.

“Emergency services were called to Butler Way at around 6.15am on Wednesday 22 November.

“The collision involved a grey BMW and a brown articulated lorry.

“The driver of the BMW, a man aged in his 50s from the Sidmouth area, sustained serious life-threatening injuries and was taken to Derriford Hospital in Plymouth.

“The driver of the articulated lorry, a man aged in his 40s from Saltash, was un-injured.”

The spokesperson added: “The road was closed while an investigation was carried out at the scene.

“Officers from the force’s roads policing team have thanked the public for their patience while the road was closed.”

Anyone with any information or dashcam footage can contact the police via the force website here, or call 101 quoting log number 101 of 22/11/2023.