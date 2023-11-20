Speed bumps for roads off Exmouth town centre? County council proposes ‘raised tables’ among a host of safety measures to cut congestion, boost cycle and pedestrian routes, and improve access links

Speed bumps are proposed for three roads off Exmouth town centre in a bid to cut congestion, boost pedestrian safety and improve access links.

Devon County Council (DCC) is proposing to add a ‘raised table’ at the Manchester Street junction with Imperial Road, another across the access road to the Strand Inn pub, and also to the ‘top of the road’ at the leisure centre short-stay car park, near Royal Avenue.

And scrapping the pedestrian underpass beneath Marine Way – filling in the tunnel walkway – has been included as part of a raft of proposals to go before the public.

Exmouth residents and businesses are urged to take part in a survey outlining the county council’s plans, which runs until January 5, 2024.

And two public drop-in events, to learn more about the proposals and have the chance to speak to members of the project team, will be held in December.

They are on:

Wednesday, December 6: 11.30am-2.30pm. LED Exmouth Leisure Centre, Royal Avenue.

Thursday, December 7: 4:30pm-7:30pm. Brixington Community Church,

Churchill Road, Exmouth.

DCC said its proposals aim to ‘improve walking and cycling facilities and links in and around the town’s railway station’.

The fresh consultation follows on from one held in July where the public was canvassed on ‘some initial ideas’.

Proposals include:

Exmouth Railway Station:

Landscaping, improvements and better signs outside the station

Planters added near the entrances to Marks & Spencer and the leisure centre, and the existing drop-off bay on Marine Way moved slightly further south

Footway widened

Subway and ramps:

Subway filled in and landscaped, nearby existing paths widened

Improved shared path for pedestrians and cyclists

Imperial Road roundabout:

Lane widths narrowed to discourage overtaking and to encourage lower speeds.

On Railway station exit (Marine Way) a toucan crossing would replace the existing zebra crossing to improve safety and traffic flow.

On the south western exit (Imperial Road) a combined pedestrian and cycle crossing would replace the current zebra crossing near Manchester Road; the current uncontrolled crossing near Manchester Street would be reconfigured to create a safer crossing; a raised table added at the Manchester Street junction with Imperial Road; leisure centre bus stop moved down imperial road; bus layby and central reservation would be modified to allow for the footpath to be widened

New zebra crossing outside the Strand Inn on the east arm of the roundabout (town centre/Strand): a raised table added across the access road to the pub to improve pedestrian safety; cycle parking improved: the existing on street parking opposite The Strand would be moved slightly east to create a wider footpath.

Leisure centre short-stay car park:

Access road (part of The Royal Avenue) to the small cark park outside the leisure centre would be reconfigured

A raised table added at the top of the road

The footpath along this stretch of road would be widened, with a passing space introduced for vehicles using the car park

Cyclists would be directed from the shared path outside the leisure centre onto the access road carriageway.

Councillor Stuart Hughes, DCC cabinet member for highway management, and lead member for cycling, said: “The multi-use routes connected to Exmouth is one reason so many people visit the town.

“These plans aim make it easier to connect to these routes along the Exe Estuary Trail, along Exmouth Seafront and between Phear Park and Budleigh Salterton via Littleham.”

A Devon County Council spokesman said: “Exmouth’s residents and businesses are being asked for their views on proposals to improve walking and cycling facilities and links in and around the town’s railway station by completing a short survey.

“This consultation follows on from the initial public engagement held in July where we asked the public’s views on some initial ideas.

“We received more than 850 responses to our engagement, and this has enabled us to develop these proposals further.

“These proposals are intended to encourage active travel, particularly for shorter journeys, reduce congestion, improve safety for cyclists, pedestrians and those with mobility issues and improve connectivity across the town.

“They will also help reduce carbon emissions by encouraging more people to use sustainable modes of travel.

“As well as bringing benefits to local businesses through increased footfall, the proposals are also designed to make the area safer, more welcoming, and more pleasant place for all.”

DCC said the proposals form part of the Destination Exmouth project, which is funded by the Government’s Levelling Up Fund, Devon County Council, East Devon District Council and Exmouth Town Council.