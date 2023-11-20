Police release CCTV image of a man they believe could help with a £2,500 bike theft investigation in Exeter

Police investigating the theft of a £2,500 mountain bike in Exeter have released an image of a man they believe can help with enquiries.

Investigating officers say a red Chisel bike was stolen from a communal store in the city centre at the end of September.

Police are appealing for public help to identify the man pictured, believing he could hold information to help with the investigation.

Officers have publicly released the image captured from CCTV in a bid to trace the man pictured, because they they are keen to speak to him.

A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesperson said: “Officers investigating the theft of a valuable mountain bike in Exeter have issued a CCTV image of a man they would like to identify.

“The red Chisel bike worth £2,500 was stolen from a communal bicycle store in Paris Street.

“Police investigating the 21 September theft would like to identify the man pictured as they believe he may be able to assist with their enquiries.”

If you recognise the man pictured, or can help police with information, report it online here, or call 101, quoting crime reference 50230271199.