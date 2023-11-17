Round-up of news from across East Devon – including stories from Exmouth, Sidmouth, Honiton, East Budleigh, Seaton and Woodbury

Read a round-up of news from across East Devon – including stories from Exmouth, Sidmouth, Honiton, East Budleigh, Seaton and Woodbury.

East Devon

The district council has announced a three-year extension with its waste and recycling contractor, SUEZ.

East Devon District Council said the extended contract would mean SUEZ ‘will work with the district to continue to put residents at the forefront of innovative recycling and waste services, with plans to introduce several electric recycling collection vehicles, continued initiatives to make it easier to recycle more, and provide residents with an excellent service’.

The extension, until 2026, will mark a 20-year partnership between the local authority and contractor, said EDDC.

SUEZ and EDDC have been working together since 2006.

Honiton

Liberal Democrat MP for Tiverton & Honiton Richard Foord this week voted to demand the UK Government calls for a ceasefire between Hamas and Israel.

The vote followed the King’s Speech in Parliament, which called for a ceasefire in the Israel and Gaza conflict.

The MP for Tiverton & Honiton called for a stop to the fighting, adding it was ‘unconscionable that thousands of innocent lives have been lost’. He raised concerns for the ‘terrible insecurity that both sides feel’.

He said: “I will continue to push for a ceasefire, so we can secure the release of hostages and get both Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories around the negotiating table.

“A lasting peace and a two-state solution is the way to guarantee the dignity and security which both Palestinians and Israelis deserve.”

Sidmouth

Sidmouth Town Band has announced dates when it will be performing at the Manor Pavilion Theatre this Christmas.

The band’s popular festive concerts return for 2023 on Friday, December 8 and Saturday, December 9, with a host of music to suit all tastes.

A spokesman for Sidmouth Town Band said: “Programmes will feature some brand-new arrangements of some festive favourites, blended with traditional seasonal music and a few humorous surprises mixed in for good measure all led by Adrian Harvey in his 25th year as musical director with the band. It is a concert with a real feel-good factor.”

In addition to the two concerts, the band will be busy over the Christmas period playing at locations all over the Sid Valley, Sidmouth, and at local events.

The band will perform at Sidmouth’s annual Christmas Eve carols and can be seen playing at various pubs and hotels in the town, starting outside the Anchor Inn at 7pm.

Christmas concert tickets are £7.50, available from the Manor Pavilion Theatre Box Office.

East Budleigh

British adventurer Isaac Kenyon, from East Budleigh, is gearing up to break a world record to row for 30 hours without stopping.

Issac, who recently completed a full-distance Ironman challenge while wearing a 15kg weighted vest, will be teaming up with two pals in a bid to raise awareness of men’s mental health.

Issac’s indoor rowing challenge takes place in London, starting on November 24, to coincide with Movember month.

He has set up a fundraising page for the cause.

Isaac, aged 29, said: “We will be breaking a world record to symbolically highlight how battling with your mental health can leave you ‘trapped’, but getting support from others can help you through them.

“We will be rowing continuously in a small team of three for 30 hours, in one-hour rotations, using a single indoor rowing machine.

He said the trio aims to break the current record for a small male-only team, which currently stands at 26 hours.

Exmouth

Coffee mornings held across East Devon in aid of Hopsicare have helped raise a total of £19,000 for the end-of-life care charity.

Linda Hockings and Amanda Hockings-Cooke, who annually host a coffee morning at Exmouth Rugby Club, said: “We feel so grateful for the amazing work of our local hospice, what would we do without their endless care and support?

“It’s our pleasure to help fundraise, as sadly we have experienced the wonderful end-of-life care given to our family and friends – that’s just the one of the many reasons why we try to help in our own humble way.”

Scores of businesses and supporters joined forces during September to hold events to raise funds for the hospice, including Cameron Jones Financial Management, in Exmouth.

Honiton

Honiton Beehive is hosting storytelling on November 29 – with the launch of a project called Our Stories, Finding Our Roots.

Organisers say the event, from 4pm until 6pm, will shine the spotlight on storytelling for a more inclusive society and are inviting tales told by people with a diverse ethnic background.

Jess Huffman, project coordinator in Honiton, said: “In Honiton we’ve already uncovered fascinating stories from the Romany gypsy community, from those of Ugandan Asian heritage who arrived here after having to leave their home country in the 1970s and those from Poland who arrived here after the Second World War. Some further research will bring these stories to life.”

Sher added: “We’re looking for volunteer storytellers to bring the stories of these communities to life and for those from diverse ethnic backgrounds to share the stories of their lives in Devon.

“This project is both a celebration of the positive contribution of diverse communities in the county and a means to create new exhibitions and educational resources to re-write the narrative for a more inclusive society.”

The National Lottery Heritage Fund-backed project ends in 2024.The Honiton session offers the chance to meet the team, tells stories over refreshments and receive free training in researching and interviewing.

East Devon

A pair of holiday locations in East Devon are celebrating regional tourism awards from Hoeseasons.

Ladram Bay Holiday Park, in Budleigh Salterton, was crowned Best Family Fun destination in Devon, Somerset and Dorset while Castle Brake Holiday Park, in Woodbury, in East Devon, won Best Small Relax and Explore destination in the same region.

Luke Hansford, Hoseasons spokesman, said: “These two parks consistently go the extra mile to delight our customers. Their hard work and dedication has translated into some brilliant review scores this year.”

Seaton

Seaton Tramway this month celebrated scooping gold and silver at the annual Devon Tourism Awards.

The East Devon attraction won gold awards for Accessible and Inclusive Tourism and Experience of the Year.

Silver awards were presented for the Tourism Event of the Year and Large Attraction of the Year categories.

Seaton Tramway’s wins have resulted in its entry into the South West Tourism Excellence Awards in March 2024, with the potential to compete in the national VisitEngland awards.

Exmouth

One of the newest members of the Deaf Academy team, based in Exmouth, has been nominated for the Care Newcomer Award at the Great British Care Awards.

Alex Scarlatt, who is profoundly deaf and joined the residential care team in October 2022, will learn if she has been successful at a ceremony in Bristol on November 23,

The winners of the regional finals go on to compete in the national final in March 2024.

East Devon

Some 179 people living in East Devon have accessed the Government’s new Breathing Space project, which gives free help to people in debt and in hardship as result of the cost-of-living crisis.

According to National Debtline, official figures show 179 East Residents sought advice and help from Breathing Space – which provides a 60-day period with no additional interest, charges or creditor action while people get debt advice and make a plan.

National Debtline, a free debt advice charity, provided information to 82 East Devon residents in the last year, helping them tackle their debts.

A spokesperson for the charity said: “The charity-run service is urging East Devon residents who are worried about their finances to contact their debt advisers for free, independent advice as soon as possible.”

East Devon residents can speak to a National Debtline adviser for free, independent advice – including on the Breathing Space scheme – over the phone on 0808 808 4000.

East Devon

East Devon MP Simon Jupp has welcomed the extra £6.6m government cash to repair the county’s roads.

The East Devon MP said the cash boost was part of the biggest-ever uplift in government funding for local road improvements, with Devon County Council set to receive an extra £208 million for its highways budget over the next 11 years as part of a national £8.3 billion investment.

The extra money, released as a result of scrapping the HS2 project, will be used by the council to repair road surfaces and fix hundreds of potholes across Devon.

Simon Jupp said: “This major investment to back Devon’s drivers is something I worked towards during my time at the Department for Transport.

“Devon is getting a large chunk of funding from the Transport Secretary’s long-term plan to repair roads across the country.”

He said the fresh funds were ‘on top’ of £9.4million already allocated to the county by the Government.