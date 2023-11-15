Sidmouth promises to be full of festive cheer this weekend when one of the town’s oldest residents kick-starts celebrations at the grand Christmas light switch-on.
Sidmouth resident Olive Flynn, aged 97, has been named as the festive VIP invited to flick the switch and launch the town’s festive season.
The town’s Christmas light switch-on has been announced for Saturday, November 18, with the festive fun starting at around 3.30pm.
Councillor Chris Lockyear, Chair of the town council, said: “It is entirely fitting that all parts of our community are recognised to lead our light switch-on.
“Last year we had the head boy and girl of Sidmouth College and it was thought that having a more senior resident was one way of doing this again for 2023.”
A town council spokesman said: “Saturday is shaping up to be a sparkling tonic to the darker evenings and great start to the Christmas festivities in Sidmouth.”
The town council has arranged a festive display along the streets, and revealed the following line-up of entertainment:
- 3.30pm: Gliddon’s steam traction engine will be offering trailer rides around the town from the Market Place.
- 4pm: Music and entertainment with Sid Valley Radio, plus singing with Ashley Leeds.
- 4.45pm: A performance of Light Parade by Sidmouth College Year 7 students with Sidmouth School of Art.
- 5.15pm: The Annual Golden Ticket draw will take place
- 5.30pm: Christmas lights switched on.
Sidmouth’s Christmas light display and switch-on is funded by the town council and supported by local businesses.
