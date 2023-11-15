Man is arrested on suspicion of arson ‘with intent to endanger life’ after a car blaze in Honiton

Police arrested a man in his 30s on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life after a van blaze in Honiton.

The emergency services were called to Whitebridges, in the town, in the early hours of the morning on November 7, where they found a van on fire.

A Devon and Cornwall Police spokeswoman said: “A man in his 30s from Honiton has been arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life.

“He has been released on bail until 2 January 2024 pending further enquiries.”

She added: “Police were called by the fire service at 3.45am on Tuesday 7 November after a fire began in a Peugeot van at Whitebridges.

“A window had been smashed on the vehicle. The van was damaged by fire.

“Police are appealing for anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious in the area at the time of the offence to contact them.”

Officers also want to hear from anyone with information about a ‘suspicious’ car fire in Honiton on Sunday, November 5.

The force said it was not linking the two vehicle blazes at this time.

Officers and the fire service were called to St Leonards Road, Honiton, at 4am where they found the car’s boot suffered ‘substantial damage’.

Police said they are treating the fire as arson and want to hear from anyone with information about the blaze.

The police spokeswoman said: “Police are seeking witnesses to a suspicious car fire in Honiton on Sunday 5 November.

“Officers were called by the fire service around 4am after a Vauxhall Mokka was set alight in St Leonard’s Road.

“The fire caused substantial damage to the boot area.

“The back windscreen was also smashed and attempts had been made to break other windows at the rear of the car.”

She added: “Police are treating the fire as arson and appealing for anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious in the area at the time of the offence to contact them.”

If you can help police, call 101, or report it online, quoting crime reference 50230293827 for anything relating to the Whitebridges fire. The crime reference for the St Leonards Road fire is 50230292339.