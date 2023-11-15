Opening date is announced for a new banking hub and over-the-counter service for Axminster

A new banking hub has confirmed it will open in Axminster later this month offering daily access to over-the-counter services.

Cash Access UK, the organisation set up to protect nationwide access to cash, has today (Wednesday, November 15) confirmed the new Banking Hub in Axminster will open at 11am on Friday, November 24.

The town’s new banking hub, in Trinity Square inside the former Lloyds Bank building, will be officially opened by Richard Foord, MP for Tiverton and Honiton.

He said: “The opening of the new banking hub in Axminster will be warmly welcomed by the community, who have been left without a single bank in town for over a year.

“The new facility will support those who rely on cash and feel more comfortable with face-to-face banking services.

“I look forward to visiting the hub and seeing the benefit it brings to Axminster and the surrounding communities.”

Axminster was chosen to receive a banking hub after LINK, the UK’s cash access and cash machine network, identified the need for enhanced cash deposit services following bank branch closures in the town.

Gareth Oakley, CEO, Cash Access UK, said: “We are delighted to announce the opening of the Axminster banking hub.

“We’ve seen how busy and popular the hub in Brixham has been and I know Axminster’s hub will help local residents and businesses.”

The banking hub will offer a community bankers counter service operated by the Post Office, where customers of all major banks and building societies can carry out regular cash transactions, Monday to Friday.

It also offers a service where customers can talk to their own banking provider about more complicated issues.

The Axminster Banking Hub will be open Monday to Friday between 9am-5pm and the community bankers will work on rotation, with a different bank or building society available on each day of the week:

Monday: HSBC

Tuesday: Santander

Wednesday: Lloyds

Thursday: NatWest

Friday: Barclays

Banking hubs are being opened across the UK and are funded and supported by nine major high street banking providers.