Detectives investigating a spate of burglaries in Exeter are urging residents to lock their homes after car keys and vehicles were stolen.

Police are appealing for residents to check their doorbell and CCTV footage as part of their investigation after four homes were targeted in Alphington and Newcourt, near Topsham, in the early hours of the morning between October 30 and November 7.

Police said burglars entered three of the properties through unlocked doors, stealing car keys and then the cars themselves. An attempt was made on a fourth home.

The break-ins have prompted detectives to call for residents to check their CCTV and doorbell cameras for any footage which may have captured the offenders – believed to be two men dressed in dark clothing.

A white BMW 320D was taken following the first break-in on Willsdown Road, Alphington, on Monday October 30. A purse was stolen but later found dumped nearby in the Balls Farm Road/Doctors Walk area, also with bank cards missing.

Two properties were targeted in Newcourt, near Topsham, on Saturday, November 4.

A Mercedes A Class Sport was taken after its keys were pinched from a property in Carnegie Walk; the dumped car was later found in Grange Road, Torquay.

An attempt break-in happened at an address in Nile Road, Exeter, on the same estate with culprits reportedly trying other doors and car door handles in the area.

The fourth offence happened in Kenbury Drive, Alphington, on November 7; the owner found his front door open in the morning and his grey VW Golf and Apple watch gone.

Detective Inspector Guy Biggar said: “We are linking these burglaries and we would like to reassure people that we are doing all we can to trace those responsible.

“As part of our investigation we are asking for residents in these areas to check their personal CCTV or doorbell cameras to see if they have any footage which may help with our enquiries. Of particular interest would be footage of individuals trying door or car door handles and of the stolen vehicles being driven nearby.

“We would also be keen to hear from anyone who may have seen or heard anything suspicious in the Alphington or Newcourt areas around the time of the offences.

“In the meantime, we would ask residents to ensure that their homes are secure by keeping their doors locked at night and when they leave their property.”

If you have information to help police, report it here, or call 101 and quote crime number 50230287051.