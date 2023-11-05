Police appeal after 11-year-old ‘hit by vehicle’ in Exmouth

Police are appealing for information after an 11-year-old walking to school was ‘hit by a vehicle’ in Exmouth.

An SUV-type car is said to have left the scene in Withycombe Village Road after its male driver stopped and got out to speak to the child.

The collision happened between 8am and 8.15am on Halloween, Tuesday, October 31.

Officers want to trace the light-blue vehicle and are appealing for witnesses and information.

Police have not said whether the child sustained any injuries.

The male driver got out of the vehicle and spoke to the child, but then drove off without leaving any details…

The neighbourhood team posted on Facebook: “Exmouth police are appealing for any witnesses to a road traffic collision which involved an 11-year-old child that was hit by a vehicle, whilst walking to school in Withycombe Village Road.

“The accident occurred between 8am and 8.15am. The vehicle has been described as a light-blue SUV and was driving in the direction of the roundabout with Pound Lane.

“The male driver got out of the vehicle and spoke to the child, but then drove off without leaving any details.

“Unfortunately, police do not have any registration details for the vehicle. If anyone saw the accident and has the registration details or an image of the male driver, please email 30189@dc.police.uk quoting 50230291096.”