All-day parking in East Devon for £2 in bid to boost district’s shops over winter months

Shoppers will be able to stop-off in East Devon car parks all day for £2 in a bid to boost the district’s high streets.

The winter deal, which began on Wednesday, November 1 and runs until the end of march 2024, wants to encourage people to buy locally and support businesses.

Tickets purchased will be valid until midnight.

East Devon District Council (EDDC) says that, with Christmas around the corner, residents and visitors can enjoy a full day out without having to rush back to their cars.

It is hoped that reduced will help to boost trade throughout the festive season and especially in the quieter months of January and February.

Councillor Paul Hayward, portfolio holder for finance and assets, said: “We recognise that our local high streets are always keen to see shoppers stay that little bit longer to keep their tills ringing, and so I am delighted to bring back our winter parking offer – £2 all day, in any car park across the district.”

A list of EDDC car parks can be found here.

Sideshore Car Park in Exmouth, Otter Estuary Nature Reserve in Budleigh Salterton, and Lyme Street in Axminster, are not included in the offer as they are managed by EDDC but are privately-owned.

Motorists can use the RingGo app to pay when they park and enter the dedicated ‘winter offer’ location code ‘42973’.

Alternatively, drivers can buy a paper ticket from one of EDDC’s machines using cash or card.

The council says that, although printed tickets may not display an expiry time of midnight, they will still be valid for the whole day.