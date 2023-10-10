Police hunting for a missing schoolgirl from Exeter are ‘concerned’ for her welfare

Gracie O’Connor, aged 15, was last seen at 10pm on Monday, October 9, in the St David’s area of Exeter.

Gracie, pictured here, is described by police as being 5ft 4ins tall, of medium build, with brown straight, very long, hair.

Officers hunting for the teenage girl want to hear from anyone who may have seen her, or knows where she could be.

If you see Gracie, or know of her whereabouts, is call police on 999 quoting log 10 of 9 October.