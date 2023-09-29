Honiton: Police appeal for help tracing man, 34, in connection to reports of assault

Police appealing for help tracing the whereabouts of a 34-year-old man in connection to reports of assault say he could be in Honiton.

Devon and Cornwall Police officers are hunting for Adam Fearn, pictured here, and say he could be in Honiton, or Tiverton.

Anyone spotting Fearn is urged not to approach him, but to call police on 999.

He is described by police as being 6ft 3in tall, of medium build, with brown hair and facial stubble.

A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesperson said: “Police are seeking the public’s help to trace a 34-year-old man who may be in the Honiton or Tiverton areas of Devon.

“Adam Fearn is sought in connection with reports of assault.

“Enquiries have been made by police to locate him and officers are now appealing to the public for information on his whereabouts.”

“He is known to frequent the Tiverton area of Devon.”

If you have information to help police locate Adam Fearn, call 999 and quote log number 0652 of 22 September.

Or report information anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.