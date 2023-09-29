Community news: A round-up of stories and photos from East Devon, Budleigh and Honiton

Community news and a round-up of stories and photos from East Devon, including Budleigh Salterton and Honiton.

Budleigh Salterton

Budleigh Salterton Literary Festival reported a ‘successful’ event, recording its highest ticket and book sales in its 15-year history.

The five-day festival included talks from authors Alastair Campbell, Lemn Sissay, Natalie Haynes and Polly Toynbee.

This year David Baddiel visited Exmouth Community College as part of the festival, where he spoke to around 400 year seven students.

The 2023 festival this year featured three unique events to commemorate the life of its former president, Dame Hilary Mantel, who died in September 2022 – this included the unveiling of a commemorative bench outside Budleigh Salterton Library.

And the festival donated funds to boost the wi-fi at St Peter’s Church, in the town.

East Devon

A charity based in Honiton is inviting all to a service of remembrance to ‘remember and honour all those who have given their lives in public duty’.

The Bastion Baton Trust – known as The Baton charity – is hosting a service at 4pm on Sunday, November 5, at the East Devon Crematorium.

There will be a live webcast link on the day for those who cannot attend in person.

Included in the service will be a role call, lighting of candles and time for quiet reflection of lost loved-ones.

Photographs and anecdotes can also be included in the order of service.

The event will end with a relaxed gathering and afternoon tea.

To attend, email Katherine Ohlsen at office@eastdevoncrematorium.co.uk quoting ‘Remembrance Service’ or phone 01404 823017. Seating is limited.

Join the live webcast here: https://www.wesleymedia.co.uk/webcast-view Webcast login PIN 200-8813.

East Devon

A new website has launched to promote and showcase the work of the district’s nature reserves and their wildlife.

The new website, from the Wild East Devon team at the district council (EDDC), is a mine of information, updates, news and events.

A district council spokesperson said: “Countryside events at EDDC’s nature reserves and wetlands are now available to book online.

“Visitors will be able to access a broad calendar of events organised by the Wild East Devon team including craft activities, pond dipping, canoe safaris and medicinal plant walks across EDDC’s nature reserves and wetlands.”

The area has 10 nature reserves covering areas from Axminster to Exmouth, including the award-winning Seaton Wetlands.

East Devon

The East Devon Ramblers this month celebrated Sidmouth & East Devon Walking Festival’s 10th birthday.

The 2023 week-long festival included a programme of daily walks – including the chance to complete the entire 40-mile length of the East Devon Way.

The free walks were led by experienced volunteer guides, and included leisurely strolls, challenging hikes, special interest walks, an inclusive walk suitable for mobility scooters and wheelchairs, a storytelling walk and a heritage trail.

Norma Self and Ted Swan, founder members of the walking festival, who remain part of the organising team, said: “We were delighted to showcase the East Devon Way at the Sidmouth & East Devon Walking Festival.

“This trail offered a remarkable opportunity to discover the hidden gems of East Devon while enjoying the physical and mental benefits of walking in nature.”

Honiton

A retirement developer in Honiton has marked the naming of its new build by presenting the Devon Air Ambulance with a donation of £100.

Churchill Retirement Living was at Otter Lodge, in Honiton, to present the funds to Steffan Anderson-Thomas from Devon Air Ambulance Trust, who is pictured here at the build site.

Caroline Haswell, spokeswoman for the developer, said: “We’ve historically worked with Devon Air Ambulance Trust with our other developments in the area, so it’s great to continue supporting them and the work they do for the local community.”

