Sidmouth man is named by gallery as ‘best emerging artist’ for his photograph of the Milky Way and Aurora Borealis over Jacob’s Ladder

Photographing the Milky Way and Aurora Borealis over Jacob’s Ladder has earned a Sidmouth man the title of Best Emerging Artist Under 25.

Photographer and filmmaker Kyle Baker, who set up his business in 2016 with the help of the Prince’s Trust, was presented with the accolade after entering the Honiton-based Thelma Hulbert Gallery Open 2023 exhibition (THG).

Kyle’s work was selected from 87 finalists whose work is exhibited at the gallery – including main prize winner, artist Sharon James.

You can see Kyle’s winning entry at the gallery, in Honiton, as the exhibition continues until October 28, open Tuesday to Saturday, from 10am until 5pm.

Ruth Gooding, THG curator who was also on the judging panel, said: “It was a pleasure and privilege to judge the THG Open this year. There was so much breadth, variety and talent.

“The exhibition includes installation, sculpture, photography, oil painting and 3D printing. It navigates a wide range of subjects from stunning landscapes and the local Tar Barrels’ celebration, to fertility, immigration and mental health.”

She added: “This exhibition really is highlight of our programme.”

Councillor Nick Hookway, district council portfolio holder for culture, sport, leisure and tourism said: “The standard of work was extremely high with an eclectic range of subjects. Clearly the competition felt by local artists to exhibit at the Open is very high.

“The number of artists present together with the numbers attending the private view shows that interest in the arts continues to increase in East Devon, which is a most welcome trend.”