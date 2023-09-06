Police thank the public as a woman missing from Budleigh is found ‘safe and well’ in Sidmouth

Police appealing for help tracing a 35-year-old woman missing from Budleigh Salterton say she has been found ‘safe and well’ in Sidmouth.

Devon and Cornwall Police said missing Carly McCormack was found safe in Sidmouth on Wednesday morning (September 6), and thanked the public for their help in locating her.

Officers earlier launched an appeal for information and released a description of the missing 35-year-old, and named two towns in East Devon where she could have gone.

Police said they were ‘growing increasingly concerned’ as Carly had not been in contact for several days.

A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesperson said: “A 35-year-old woman who was reported missing from Budleigh Salterton has been found safe and well.

“Officers have been searching for Carly McCormack who was last heard from on Sunday 3 September.

“She was found safe in Sidmouth this morning.”

They added: “We would like to thank the public for their support with our appeal.”

Carly was last heard from at the weekend, prompting police to urge anyone knowing her whereabouts to immediately call 999.

Officers released a description of the missing 35-year-old, saying she could have been in the Exmouth or Sidmouth areas of East Devon.