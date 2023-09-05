Motorhome is destroyed by fire on a campsite in East Devon – firefighters pump water from a fish pond to help tackle the blaze

Water from a fish pond was used by fire crews to help tackle a recent motorhome blaze on a remote campsite in East Devon.

Firefighters from East Devon were at the end of August called to a campsite in Kilmington after a member of the public reported a motorhome on fire.

Because of the remote location, crews used a portable pump to take water from an on-site carp pond to help douse the flames.

The vehicle, which contained lithium batteries and a half-full gas canister, was destroyed by the fire.

The cause of the blaze was thought to be accidental.

Fire crews from Colyton and Axminster wore breathing apparatus to tackle the blaze, and worked to stop flames spreading to nearby hedgerow.

An Axminster Fire Station spokesperson said: “Fire control received a call from a member of the public reporting an RV on fire at a campsite in Kilmington. Control immediately mobilised Axminster and Colyton Fire Station to attend.

“Once in attendance, crews confirmed one vehicle well-alight and got to work using two hose reel jets and two breathing apparatus wearers to extinguish the fire.

“Information from the vehicle’s owners indicated there were solar panels on the roof which charged a number of Lithium-ion batteries within the motorhome, and that there was a fixed gas tank beneath the vehicle believed to be around half full.

“Due to the remote location of the campsite our crews set up a Light Portable Pump to carry water from an on-site carp pond to give us a supply of water.”

Crews increased the number of hose reels to three when firefighters from Colyton arrived at the campsite.

The spokesperson added: “Once the fire was extinguished crews stopped using breathing apparatus and used an assortment of small tools to expose any undetected fire spread.

“Unfortunately, the fire completely destroyed the RV but fortunately the fire didn’t spread to the surrounding hedge row.”

A Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service (DSFRS) spokesperson said: “Fire crews from Axminster and Colyton were mobilised to a report of a motorhome on fire in the Kilmington area.

“Upon arrival, crews confirmed that a motorhome was well alight.

“Crews got to work using two breathing apparatus, three hose reel jets and one light portable pump to supplement water out of a nearby pond.”

Firefighters monitored the vehicle using a thermal imaging camera.

The DSFRS spokesperson added: “Crews confirmed that this was an American-style motorhome 100 per cent damaged by fire. This is believed to be accidental ignition.”