Police launch a witness appeal after a man is beaten and robbed of his wallet in Exeter by a masked trio who were riding bicycles

Police want to identify three masked youths on bicycles who attacked and robbed a man for his wallet in Exeter.

Devon and Cornwall Police said a man in his 60s was confronted by three young men in St Thomas, who beat him to the ground – robbing his wallet, with cash, and bank cards, when he refused to hand it over.

Police want to hear from anyone who witnesses the attack, or saw a trio on bicycles near Pinces Gardens Bowling Club, Waterloo Road, St Thomas, between 8pm and 10pm on Tuesday, August 22.

The victim, who had been sitting on a bench opposite the club when he was approached by the masked cyclists, was left shaken but uninjured, police said.

A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesperson said: “Officers are appealing for information after a man was robbed of his wallet in Exeter.

“The incident happened close to Pinces Gardens Bowling Club between 8pm and 10pm on Tuesday 22 August.

“The victim, aged in his 60s, was sat on a bench opposite the club when he was approached by three young males on bicycles who demanded money.

“When he refused, he was assaulted and beaten to the ground. He did not sustain any serious injuries but was left badly shaken by the incident.

“The trio, who were dressed in black with black face coverings, then stole the victim’s wallet containing cash and bank cards.”

Police are investigating the incident and urging witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.

To report information, call 101, or use the online form, quoting crime reference 50230229806.