Axminster fun in the field feeds 100s of kids – as community event marks the end of the school summer holidays

Fun in the field was had by all thanks to a community event in Axminster to mark the end of the summer holidays.

Axminster not-for-profit food group Nourish organised the family-fun at the end of August, teaming up with the town’s police community support officer, Hayley Widger.

Scores of families flocked to the Axe Valley Academy sports field for the free fun and food, and to try their hand at a host of games and activities.

The organisers thanked all who attended the event – revealing 120 children, plus some adults, were fed on the day.

Devon and Cornwall Police said Hayley Widger, Axminster PCSO, has been working closely with Nourish ‘to make sure local children are looked after, not hungry and have someone to turn to’.

Hayley, who has a PCSO for more than ten years, said: “The Fun in the Field event was a great success and we looked after and fed more than 120 people.

She added: “Nourish do an amazing job here in Axminster to make sure families are looked after.

“Karen and Mary [from Nourish]have worked hard all summer and I look forward to teaming up with them again in the future.”

The Axminster PCSO thanked all who supported the event, including South West Water, Tesco and local companies, the Railway Kitchen and Charmouth Bakery.

Also at the fun day was Axminster mayor, Councillor Jill Farrow, plus Inspector Phil Gray and Sergeant Matt Beards, who both work across the Rural East Devon police area, and Devon and Cornwall Police mascot, Bravo.

Sergeant Matt Beards said: “We want to engage with youngsters, who may receive free school meals during term time, by helping with school holiday events such as these.”