This lucky youngster was invited try out new play equipment in Budleigh Salterton, which was upgraded as part of £283,000 district-wide investment.

After a consultation with local children, the Greenway Lane play area was fitted with see-saws, swings, slides, a ground level trampoline, climbing frames, and a zip wire.

After a ribbon-cutting ceremony, the park was officially opened to the public – and as these photos show – Councillor Charlotte Fitzgerald’s daughter, Elsa, was keen to try out the new play equipment.

East Devon District Council (EDDC) who funded the playground facelift, said the park was already ‘proving popular’ with children and their families.

Councillor Charlotte Fitzgerald, ward member for Budleigh and Raleigh, said: “I’m delighted to see the Greenway playground in Budleigh Salterton completely transformed.

“I’d like to thank the Budleigh Salterton community for their patience with these works, which were completed during school holiday time.

“The results speak for themselves. We now have a much more appealing play area available to children from the many family homes close by, as well as students of St Peter’s School and nearby nurseries.

“Initial feedback from local children has been very positive, especially about the zip wire.”

Councillor Henry Riddell, also a Budleigh and Raleigh Councillor, said: “It’s great to see the Greenway Lane Play Area has finally been upgraded. It’s a much-valued asset for children and parents in the area and was in need of a makeover. I’m sure it will be enjoyed by children for years to come.

“I’m also pleased to see Budleigh Salterton getting its fair share of district funding and with the large number of young families moving into the area it is especially good to see that money going towards assets for younger people, such as play equipment.”

The park was officially opened by Councillor Geoff Jung, EDDC portfolio holder for coast, country and environment, and Councillors Charlotte Fitzgerald and Henry Riddell.