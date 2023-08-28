Police investigating criminal damage and thefts from vehicles in an East Devon town and village are appealing to trace two teenagers

Police investigating criminal damage and theft from vehicles in a town and village in East Devon have released descriptions of two teenagers they are keen to trace.

Officers from East Devon, who are investigating criminal damage, theft from vehicles, and from a parking meter in Seaton and Beer, are appealing for witnesses to get in touch,

Police said the town and village were targeted during the afternoon and evening of Wednesday, August 16.

Anyone who saw what police are describing as ‘suspicious’ activity between the time of 7.30pm and 8.30pm, in Beer Road, Old Beer Road, in Beer, and Seafield Road, in Seaton, is urged to get in touch.

Police also want to hear from anyone who may have been the victim of similar criminal damage or suspicious activity.

The East Devon police team said it had also received a number of photos of potential culprits and was working to identify those in the images.

They have released details of two people they are keen to identify and trace, describing them as white males, possibly mid to late teens, wearing black and/or grey tracksuits. One male was wearing a hood/balaclava.

An East Devon police spokesperson said: “Police within East Devon are aware of reports on social media of criminality and suspicious incidents having occurred within Seaton and Beer during the course of the afternoon and evening of Wednesday 16 August, 2023.

“These incidents include criminal damage to vehicles, theft from vehicles and possible attempted criminal damage and theft at a parking metre within Beer Head in Beer.

“At present we believe that there may be two individuals involved.

They want to hear from anyone who saw ‘anything suspicious’ during the timescales of 7.30pm and 8.30pm within the areas of Beer Road, Old Beer Road and Seafield Road in Seaton.

The spokesperson added: “Equally we would urge anyone who has been a victim of such damage to contact us so that enquiries can be progressed accordingly.

“We have also received images of the potential suspects and enquiries are continuing at this time.”

Reports can be made by calling 101, or online, quoting Log 501 of 18 August 2023.