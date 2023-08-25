East Devon headteacher is ‘super proud’ of pupils’ ‘excellent’ GCSE results

Students in East Devon have been praised for their determination and excellence in passing their GCSE exams following the ‘turbulence’ of the pandemic.

Cranbrook Education Campus said it was ‘super proud’ of its pupils, who achieved ‘excellent’ GCSE exam results this year.

The school said more than half – 52 per cent – of all grades awarded were grades 9-5, 65 per cent were grades 9-4 and 19 per cent were at grades 9 to 7.

Individual successes highlighted by the campus include:

Meena Agar – 2 * Grade 9, 2 * Grade 8, 3 * Grade 7 and a Distinction* in music

Ben Gale – 1 * Grade 9, 3 * Grade 8, 3 * Grade 7 and a Distinction in sport studies

Yasmin Bardwell – 1 * Grade 9, 4 * Grade 8, 2 * Grade 7 and a Merit in Music

Erika Dyer – 4 * Grade 8 and 4 * Grade 7

Chanais West – 3 * Grade 8, 6 * Grade 7 ​​​​​​

In addition, the following pupils all achieved significantly higher than their target grades in a number of subjects: Joby Devey, Julia Bennellick, Cody Moore, Finlay Bailey, Jonathan Kelly, Sam Faulkner, Katie Turney, Lemel Miner, Charlie Gibbs, Joe Faulkner and Emily Willmott.

The school said its Year 10 pupils who sat their GCSE English Literature this year resulted in 58 per cent of pupils achieving a Grade 9-5.

Stephen Farmer, Head of Campus, said: “I am so proud of our Year 11s and all that they have achieved, especially following the turbulence of two COVID lockdowns while they were in Years 8 and 9.

“Their excellent results reflect their engagement and determination to do their best and progress onto the next chapter of their life journey.”

He said exam results’ day focused on the ‘brilliant pupils and their fantastic successes’, and the dedication of the of teaching staff.

Mr Farmer added: “It is also an opportunity to thank all the wonderful staff at the campus who have worked tirelessly to provide the best experience possible and to recognise their unwavering dedication and support in helping our pupils thrive.

“I would also like to thank our families who have both supported our pupils on their education journey and us as a campus.”