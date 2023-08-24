Sidmouth Air Show 2023 – what time it starts, where to park and watch

Sidmouth Air Show 2023 will return to the town on Friday, August 25 and organisers have released full details of the popular event – what time it starts, where you can park and watch.

The annual regatta air show 2023, starts at 5pm. The Red Arrows are due to fly over Sidmouth seafront at around 6.30pm.

What to see, Friday, August 25:

Afternoon: Sidmouth Giants on the Esplanade – 12-foot high processional figures

A Red Arrows merchandise pod and food village at The Ham

4pm: A seafront (Clifton end) cyclepast from the Red Arrows on bikes

4.30pm: A seafront (Port Royal end) cyclepast from the Red Arrows on bikes



Air show flying times:

5pm – Team Raven

5.25pm – Battle of Britain Memorial Flight Spitfire and Hurricane

5.50pm – Stampe Display Team

6.10pm – The Titans

6.30pm – Royal Air Force Aerobatic Display Team, The Red Arrows

Where can I park:

Sidmouth Rugby Club 10am-9pm – cost £10

Top of Redwood Road 10am-9pm – cost £8

Cricket Club 4pm-9pm -cost £10

Additional car parking facilities are weather dependent.

Usual car parking for the town will be available at Bedford Lawn and East Devon District pay-and-display car parks at Ham East, Ham West, Roxborough, Mill Street and Manor Road.

Road closures and parking restrictions:

The whole of Sidmouth seafront, from the Port Royal to the junction with Manor Road, will be closed to all traffic from midday, Friday, August 25, until 9pm, Monday, August 28.

Esplanade (Ham Lane to Fore Street) – Saturday, August 26, from 8.45pm until 9.45pm for the Firework Display

Esplanade/Peak Hill – Friday, August 25. 12noon until 9pm (entire length of the seafront from Port Royal to Manor Road. Diversions in place.

Manor Road, Station Road between the Esplanade and Ice House Lane. All Saints Road, Radway, Vicarage Road, Friday, August 25, 12noon until 9pm.

Temple Street and Arcot Road, The Triangle. Redwood Road, Friday, August 25, 12noon until 9pm.

Where to watch:

Sidmouth seafront, Salcombe and Peak Hills; Connaught Gardens. Donations will be taken through buckets and contactless payment.

Watching from the water:

A temporary Air Display Water Safety Zone (ADWSZ) will be in force – and patrolled – on the water offshore of Sidmouth Beach. No vessels will be permitted in this area between 4.30pm and the end of the display at approximately 7pm, once the display has ended. The ADWSZ will be marked by coloured buoys and patrolled by Sidmouth Lifeboat and associated craft. The restriction does not apply to the emergency services.

A failure to comply with the restriction could result in the air display being delayed, cut short or even cancelled.

Regatta programme:

Saturday, August 26:

Sailing and surf lifesaving races, street theatre, treasure hunt.

9.15pm: Firework display over Sidmouth seafront.

Sunday, August 27:

Sailing, gig racing and beach clean treasure hunt

To volunteer to collect air show donations from the public, email the town council. towncouncil@sidmouth.gov.uk

The air show performances rely on aircraft availability and weather conditions. For up-to-date information see here, or the town council’s Facebook page.