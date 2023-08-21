PHOTOS: Beautiful Days Festival 2023 is out of this world! East Devon celebrates the family-friendly event’s 20th anniversary

Heading home and already got the festival blues? East Devon News captured some of Sunday’s imaginative, fun, costumes that can only be found at the Beautiful Days Festival.

Festival-goers’ costumes were out of this world, when Sunday’s theme invited the crowds to get creative with extra-terrestrial, intergalactic, supernatural, alien, fantastical and mythical fancy dress – and as these photos show, scores rose to the challenge.

The award-winning Levellers’ independent music festival this year celebrated its 20th anniversary and delivered wall-to-wall entertainment for all ages across the three-day extravaganza.

Apart from one torrential downpour on Friday night, the festival fields were bathed in sunlight throughout and crowds lined the hill of the main stage to watch headline acts, Suede and Primal Scream – with The Levellers and fireworks bringing the party to a reluctant close on Sunday night.

Performing in The Big Top, The Great Irish Songbook, with special guests Eddi Reader, Cara Dillon and Seth Lakeman, was given round of spontaneous applause when they dedicated their final song to Sinead O’Connor.

Down the hill in The Bimble Inn, lured inside by the laid-back, cosy, atmosphere, it was hard to leave the low-lit snug of live music, where the party continued into the early hours of the morning.

The festival is known for its mix of music to suits all tastes and with a host of main stages and intimate venues.

Audiences flocked to hear rock giants Reef, Johnny Marr and The Waterboys, and to tiny wooden tea huts to sit by a fire and sing along to acoustic guitar numbers.

And the children’s play areas, woodland crafts and activities were packed out all weekend, as the family-friendly festival lived up to its name.

Festival-goers were spoilt for choice when it came to browsing the different stalls, selling crafts, gifts and food from around the world.

Beautiful Days Festival tickets always sell out fast. See here for the event’s news and 2024 ticket information.