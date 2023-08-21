Tuesday, August 22
East Devon

PHOTOS: Beautiful Days Festival 2023 is out of this world! East Devon celebrates the family-friendly event’s 20th anniversary

East Devon
Out of this world! Beautiful Days Festival 2023. All photos: © East Devon News.

Heading home and already got the festival blues? East Devon News captured some of Sunday’s imaginative, fun, costumes that can only be found at the Beautiful Days Festival.

Festival-goers’ costumes were out of this world, when Sunday’s theme invited the crowds to get creative with extra-terrestrial, intergalactic, supernatural, alien, fantastical and mythical fancy dress  – and as these photos show, scores rose to the challenge.

BD231

BD232

BD233

BD234

BD238

BD237

BD236

BD235

BD239

BD2310

BD2311

BD2312

BD2316

BD2315

BD2314

Bd2313

BD2317

BD2318

BD2319

BD2320

The award-winning Levellers’ independent music festival this year celebrated its 20th anniversary and delivered wall-to-wall entertainment for all ages across the three-day extravaganza.

BD2345

BD2344

BD2343

BD2342

BD2341

BD2340

BD2339

BD2338

BD2337

BD2336

BD2335

BD2334

BD2333

BD2332

BD2331

BD2330

BD2329

BD2328

BD2327

BD2326

BD2325

Apart from one torrential downpour on Friday night, the festival fields were bathed in sunlight throughout and crowds lined the hill of the main stage to watch headline acts, Suede and Primal Scream – with The Levellers and fireworks bringing the party to a reluctant close on Sunday night.

BD2321

BD2324

BD2323

BD2322

Performing in The Big Top, The Great Irish Songbook, with special guests Eddi Reader, Cara Dillon and Seth Lakeman, was given round of spontaneous applause when they dedicated their final song to Sinead O’Connor.

BD2346

BD2350

BD2349

BD2348

BD2347

BD2351

BD2352

BD2353

BD2354

BD2357

BD2356

BD2356

BD2355

BD2358

BD2359

BD2360

BD2361

Down the hill in The Bimble Inn, lured inside by the laid-back, cosy, atmosphere, it was hard to leave the low-lit snug of live music, where the party continued into the early hours of the morning.

The festival is known for its mix of music to suits all tastes and with a host of main stages and intimate venues.

BD2362

BD2363

BD2364

BD2365

BD2369

BD2368

BD2367

BD2366

BD2370

BD2371

BD2372

Audiences flocked to hear rock giants Reef, Johnny Marr and The Waterboys, and to tiny wooden tea huts to sit by a fire and sing along to acoustic guitar numbers.

And the children’s play areas, woodland crafts and activities were packed out all weekend, as the family-friendly festival lived up to its name.

BD2373

BD2377

BD2376

BD2375

BD2374

BD2378

BD2379

BD2380

BD2381

BD2385

BD2384

BD2383

BD2382

BD2386

BD2387

BD2388

BD2389

Festival-goers were spoilt for choice when it came to browsing the different stalls, selling crafts, gifts and food from around the world.

  • Beautiful Days Festival tickets always sell out fast. See here for the event’s news and 2024 ticket information.

Top of the crops! East Devon deafblind woman scoops first prize for scarecrow

 

