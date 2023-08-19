Saturday, August 19
PHOTOS: Sidmouth celebrates the ‘very best in folk music’ as crowds flock to the town for the 69th festival

folk festival 2023
Photos: Simon Horn.

These photos capture perfectly how music, dance and song filled the streets of Sidmouth as the town celebrated all-thing folk festival, during its annual August celebrations.

Professional photographer and journalist SImon Horn joined the throng of festival-goers filling the streets of Sidmouth as crowds joined in with a host of entertainment and activities for all the family.

As organisers announced the date for the 70th Sidmouth Folk Festival, August 2-9, 2024, they thanked all who attended this year’s ‘amazing’ celebrations.

A spokesperson for the folk festival said: “It always fills our hearts to see this special community of people having such a great time at festival venues around town, jam-packed with smiling audiences enjoying the action-packed programme of events showcasing the very best in folk music, dance and song.”

The 69th annual folk festival included performances by The Fisherman’s Friends, Barbara Dickinson, Lindisfarne, Cara Dillon and Seth Lakeman as part of a packed line-up of entertainment.

Other activities included concerts, late-night roots parties, intimate sessions, high-energy ceilidhs, folk dancing, storytelling, family entertainment, workshops, dance displays, crafts, youth sessions, a children’s festival, and local food and drink.

  • See more of Simon Horn’s photos here.

 

