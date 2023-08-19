New plan for East Devon village agrees sites for future homes, sports and business

Multiple sites for future housing, business, sports and socialising have been rubberstamped for a village in East Devon.

The district council has announced the Broadclyst Neighbourhood Plan has been formally ‘made’ after five years of discussions with the parish authority and community volunteers.

East Devon District Council (EDDC) said the Broadclyst Neighbourhood Plan will carry ‘full weight’ and be used to help decide planning applications in the village and surrounding parish until 2031.

The plan agrees three sites for housing ‘to meet local needs’, two sites to be redeveloped for commercial uses, a site for a new community sports hub, and allocates five local green spaces.

A number of sites were put forward by local landowners for development, housing, and community use, although the exact locations have not been revealed.

EDDC said the Broadclyst Neighbourhood Plan was supported by 88 per cent of voters in June’s poll, following independent examination and extensive engagement. The district council said it had ‘formally adopted’ – or ‘made’ this plan, meaning it carries ‘full weight’ until 2031 when faced with parish planning applications.

Councillor Olly Davey, EDDC portfolio holder for strategic planning, said: “Neighbourhood Plans give communities an important opportunity to decide how their area should develop.

“I am pleased to see that the plan has been overwhelmingly supported, and that its aims include a responsibility to tackle the challenges of climate change.

“I also note the site allocations for a variety of uses, including all-important green spaces.”

An EDDC spokesman said: “The aim of the plan is to see the parish ‘develop and thrive, meeting the changing and diverse needs of its rapidly growing community and its responsibility to tackle national and global issues including climate change, while preserving and enhancing its distinctive character and landscape’.

To see the neighbourhood plan and documents, see here.

Or they can be viewed at the EDDC offices at Blackdown House, Honiton, or at Broadclyst Parish Council.