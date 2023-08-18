Jobs and new public loos promised for Sidmouth if new seafront restaurant gets the go-ahead

Plans to build a seafood restaurant on Sidmouth seafront will create up to 40 jobs, it has been announced.

A £1 million-plus jobs-boosting waterfront restaurant for Sidmouth is back on the menu after a lengthy delay, writes local democracy reporter Guy Henderson.

Top seafood chef Mitch Tonks will create up to 40 full and part-time jobs with a new Rockfish restaurant on the site of the old Drill Hall on the Esplanade.

Plans for the site now also include the redevelopment of the neighbouring toilet block and the addition of new, ‘more modern’ public toilet facilities for the town.

Mitch Tonks, founder, said: “I’m really excited about this incredible, historic location and about Rockfish joining the thriving community in Sidmouth.

“Opening a sustainable seafood restaurant in a seaside town, right by the water, naturally feels like the perfect fit.

“We’re also very honoured and proud that our works on the Drill Hall will go beyond the restaurant itself and provide a public service to those who live and are planning to visit this fabulous location.”

The property has been empty for several years, and Rockfish’s interest in it goes back way before the pandemic.

The company has a 125-year lease and previously received planning permission to convert it into a restaurant, which has now lapsed. A new one has now been submitted to East Devon District Council (EDDC).

A spokesperson for Rockfish said: “With our proven track record and our focus on quality, family and sustainability, we believe Rockfish is the right fit for Sidmouth which being by the water will provide a perfect destination for people to travel to and eat fresh seafood.”

Mr Tonks wants to demolish the rear extension and public toilets to create a restaurant bar extension, a new public toilet block, plus an external terrace to form a seating area.

The latest application has already received a number of public comments, for and against. Supporters say the plans are ‘excellent’ and will clean up the run-down Port Royal area.

Objectors are concerned about the loss of sheltered seating and public toilets.

Mitch Tonks, founder of the seafood restaurant group Rockfish, recently submitted finalised design plans to turn the former Drill Hall and neighbouring toilet block into a new eatery on Sidmouth seafront.

The businessman said the project will create full and part-time jobs.

And once open, the company said Rockfish would become the first restaurant in the eastern end of the town – adding it would ‘help to draw more people to the Port Royal area, improving the commercial viability of other nearby businesses’.

The company says the submitted plans ‘honour the historic significance’ of the Drill Hall, which will house the new Rockfish restaurant.

A spokesperson for Rockfish said: “The projected works will preserve the working aesthetic of the Drill Hall in its setting and blend in with the character of the existing, neighbouring buildings on Sidmouth’s esplanade.

“The submitted design also outlines efforts to protect the local landmark from any further erosion or decay as a result of the elements, by adding a layer of further insulation to the outer walls.

“Alongside these preservative works for the Drill Hall, Rockfish’s plans for the site now also include the redevelopment of the adjacent toilet block and the addition of new, more modern public toilet facilities for the town.”

The restaurant group has also entered the design stages for an upcoming restaurant opening in Topsham, near Exeter.