Their smiles say it all – students from Exeter School are celebrating ‘outstanding’ A-Level results, securing places at some of the top universities in the country.

From the graduating class of 2023, some 12 pupils scored three or more A* or Distinction* grades. At A Level, 23 per cent of all grades recorded were an A*, 61 per cent of all grades being A* or A and 83 per cent of all grades being A*, A or B. At BTEC, 88 per cent of all grades recorded were Distinction*.

Louise Simpson, Exeter School headteacher, said: “A Level and BTEC qualifications pave the way for our leavers’ next steps to university, degree apprenticeships and the world of work.

“We are thrilled that so many of the outgoing upper sixth have secured their chosen university place in a range of institutions including Oxbridge and those within the Russell Group.”

She added: “This particular cohort experienced unheard of disruption through their GCSEs, so for many these were the first external exams they have sat, which makes their achievements all the more impressive.”

Exeter School pupils sat A-Levels and BTECs in 23 different subjects, including electronics, French, sport and drama where all pupils gained an A, A*, Distinction or Distinction* grade, a fabulous achievement for these subjects.

Luigi Chu, sixth form assistant headteacher, said: “We are thrilled to be able to celebrate these excellent outcomes with our sixth form leavers.

“Their journey to this point has not been straightforward due to Covid and not sitting formal GCSEs, but the way they have risen to this challenge does them much credit and reflects the character they have developed through their time and the many opportunities on offer here at Exeter School.

“They can be very proud of themselves, and we wish them continued success and happiness for their next steps.”

Share your students’ good news: email newsdesk@eastdevonnnews.co.uk