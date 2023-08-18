A new after-school hub set up for young people in Honiton is appealing for volunteers and help to kick-start the project.

The Den, in Honiton, is a community interest company, set up with the aim of giving secondary school pupils a safe place to meet after the bell goes.

The club will be run by young people with supervision from an adult volunteer.

But before the hub can open, it needs volunteers, fundraisers and help furnishing The Den.

The organisers are still on the lookout for the perfect premises to host the after-school sessions.

The group’s first fundraiser is a cake sale being held on Saturday, August 19, at Honiton market.

Lauren Passmore-Smart, Honiton Town Councillor and co-founder of The Den, said: “We’re currently on the hunt for our ideal space and look forward to officially opening our doors hopefully quite soon.”

The meeting place will be open to any children of secondary school age in the town and will be run by the members.

It has been launched with the aim of giving young people in Honiton a safe space to go after school.

Cllr Passmore-Smart said: “It will be run by the young people themselves with supervision from an adult volunteer. This is to give them ownership so that they want to look after the place. Plus, it can go towards their Duke of Edinburgh’s award, and we can give references when they go for jobs.

“We will have games consoles, a chill out area and laptops they can do homework on. We will advertise all the local clubs and groups available to them so know what choices they have.

“The Den will be structured around what its members want from it, they will carry much of the responsibility of the day-to-day running, the volunteers will just provide guidance and support.”

Co-founders of The Den, Cllrs Lucy Wakefield, Serena Sexton and Cllr Passmore-Smart have all been residents of Honiton for many years.

They want to hear from volunteers keen to help with fundraising and running the club, as well as preparing and furnishing the new premises.

To find out more, email, thedenhoniton@gmail.com