Broadcaster Jeremy Vine gears up to host open-air last Night of the Proms in Sidmouth

Broadcaster and television presenter Jeremy Vine will be in Sidmouth on Saturday (August 19) hosting the Last Night of the Proms event in Connaught Gardens.

Tickets are still available for Sidmouth Town Band’s summer evening event, at the town beauty spot overlooking the sea.

As well as Jeremy Vine hosting the event, opera singer soloist Marie Elliott has been billed to perform.

The concert starts at 7.30pm and the lawned area of the gardens is open from 6pm.

Limited tickets are still available for the event, although the organisers are warning they are ‘running out fast’.

A spokesman for the event said: “Prom goers can expect a varied and engaging programme of music including some new arrangements as well all the usual ‘Last Night’ favourites.

“The annual event attracts hundreds of concert goers who bring tables, chairs, picnic hampers and various liquid refreshments to enjoy the music and unique bandstand set among beautiful gardens.”

Tickets are available from Wendy’s House, in Old Fore Street, Sidmouth, or on 01395 514354.