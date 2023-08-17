Exmouth RNLI introduces free seafront lockers for swimmers in a bid to ‘put something back into the community’

Free lockers for swimmers to use have been installed at Exmouth lifeboat station with the aim of supporting the charity through donations.

The charity has announced it has 24 individual lockers free to use, where swimmers can safely store their clothes and belongings, thanks to funds raised at last year’s Exmouth RNLI spring ball.

The hope is anyone using the lockers, in Queen’s Drive, will donate £1 to the charity, which will be used to support the town’s lifeboats and fund equipment for the volunteer crew.

The charity’s fundraising team hope the lockers would be well-used by the community.

An Exmouth RNLI spokesman said: “The 24 individual lockers are free to use for swimmers to safely store their clothing and equipment while enjoying the wonderful Exmouth beach and sea, with a suggested voluntary donation of £1 per use to go towards funding the lifeboats vital lifesaving work.

“Situated next to a wall of important safety notices and tide times, the local RNLI volunteers hope they will be ideally located and very useful for those using the water.”

The lockers were funded by income raised at the Exmouth RNLI charity ball in May 2022.

Lou Hockings-Thompson, chair of Exmouth RNLI events team, whose volunteers helped organise the fundraiser, said: “This is our way of putting something back into the community in providing these swimmers lockers for all enjoying the coast, ideally placed close to our RNLI safety notices at the lifeboat station.

“Myself and the team hope that they will be made good use of.”

She added: “We were very pleased to be able to hold such an amazingly successful event after the Covid restrictions and I’d like to thank all those who came along and supported us in raising funds for our volunteer lifesavers.”